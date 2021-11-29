Alcresta Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Chris Parrish as Chief Operations Officer

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products, announced the appointment of Chris Parrish as its Chief Operations Officer (COO) effective November 29, 2021.

"Alcresta's rapid growth requires an experienced, dynamic operations leader to sustain current commercial demand while guiding launch preparations for our near-term pipeline. Chris has demonstrated operational success in rare disease, built and led high performance quality, manufacturing, and operations cross-functional teams, and, most importantly, consistently delivered life-changing therapeutics to patients in critical need," said Daniel Orlando, CEO of Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Parrish joins Alcresta with more than 25 years of biotechnology and medical device industry experience. Prior to joining Alcresta, Chris was Vice President of Manufacturing at Vericel Corporation, an autologous cell therapy company, where during his tenure he also led quality and worked in research and development. In addition to leading manufacturing operations through completion of clinical trials, Chris has also supported product launches and the commercial success of several cell therapy products. Mr. Parrish started his career with Pfizer as a scientist in research and development and quality.

Mr. Parrish shared, "I am excited to join Alcresta during such a critical time in its growth trajectory as it progresses work on the ALC-078 pipeline product while ensuring necessary supply to meet the growing demand for RELiZORB® among providers and patients."

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis, and is developing platform applications for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and prematurely born infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, HealthQuest Capital, Frazier Healthcare Partners, and Third Rock Ventures. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

Internal Media Contact:

Daniel Orlando

Chief Executive Officer

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

617-431-3600

View original content:

SOURCE Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.