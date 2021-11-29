Held By The Conference On Jewish Material Claims Against Germany On The Third Night Of Chanukah, This International Event Will Include Memories From Survivors From More Than 15 Countries, Remarks From Isaac Herzog, President of Israel And Olaf Scholz, Incoming Chancellor Of Germany, As Well As Musicians And Entertainers. The Event Culminates With An Official Menorah Lighting Ceremony Honoring Survivors At The Kotel, In Israel.

Annual International Holocaust Survivors Night Celebrates Holocaust Survivors Around The World Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Held By The Conference On Jewish Material Claims Against Germany On The Third Night Of Chanukah, This International Event Will Include Memories From Survivors From More Than 15 Countries, Remarks From Isaac Herzog, President of Israel And Olaf Scholz, Incoming Chancellor Of Germany, As Well As Musicians And Entertainers. The Event Culminates With An Official Menorah Lighting Ceremony Honoring Survivors At The Kotel, In Israel.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Taylor, President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), announced that the annual International Holocaust Survivors Night (IHSN) will be held globally – and virtually – on the third night of Chanukah, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This year's event will include remarks from Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, comments from Olaf Scholz, incoming Chancellor of Germany, Christine Lambrecht, German Federal Minister of Justice, Dr. Rolf Bösinger, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Germany, Meirav Cohen, Minister of Social Equality in Israel, Nachman Shai, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, and entertainers including Emmy-nominated actors, Jason Alexander, Tovah Feldshuh and Mayim Bialik, and musical performances from Barry Manilow, Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak, and the Maccabeats.

The virtual event will also include memories from Holocaust survivors including Ambassador Colette Avital, Charlotte Knobloch, Abe Foxman, Serge Klarsfeld, Holocaust envoys from the U.S., U.K. Canada, and Germany, leaders of Holocaust institutions including Dani Dayan, Chairman of Yad Vashem, and Sara J. Bloomfield, Director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Jack Kliger, President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, and many more.

"In spite of the limitations from the global pandemic, we are committed to honoring Holocaust survivors every Chanukah, the Festival of Lights," said Gideon Taylor. "Once again this year, we are focusing on survivor voices through their testimonies, stories and memories. They are a living example of how light conquers darkness, an example we sorely need as the second year of this devastating pandemic comes to a close. This year, survivors will spread their own messages of hope and resilience at a time when we need it most."

IHSN started in 2017 as the only date on the calendar when those who survived the Holocaust are honored for their sacrifice and continued contributions to the world. Every year the event ends with an official menorah lighting at the Kotel in Israel.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President said, "What began as an official menorah lighting ceremony honoring survivors at the Western Wall, the Kotel, in Israel, has grown into a truly global event. Holocaust survivors live every day as monuments to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people. Chanukah commemorates the victory of the few over the many, the weak over the powerful, the light over darkness – therefore, Chanukah is the perfect holiday to honor survivors and find inspiration in their testimonies. We are honored to celebrate them again this year and will continue to do so every year as this event continues to grow."

Initial ceremonies were held in Israel, the United States, and Germany. International Holocaust Survivors Night has grown each year and now includes more than 15 countries across 6 continents.

Abe Foxman, Holocaust survivor and former Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said, "Today, it is so important; it's imperative for Holocaust survivors to bear witness and to tell their story. And certainly what better time than on Chanukah when we not only remember our past history, but we celebrate rebirth and the future."

The celebration will be held virtually with performances and greetings from around the globe, including from the United States, Canada, the U.K., Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Germany, Israel, and France. Anyone in the world can participate for free. To join thousands of survivors, caretakers, family and friends, please click the link on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 p.m. Israel time: https://www.claimscon.org/SurvivorsNight2021

All communities are encouraged to honor survivors locally and around the world during this year's IHSN by sharing pictures and videos across all social media platforms using the hashtag #IHSN2021. For more information, please visit: www.claimscon.org.

