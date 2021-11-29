Ritchie Bros. sells 2,700+ items for CA$51+ million in Grande Prairie, AB

November 22 – 24 online unreserved auction attracts 10,000+ bidders from 47 countries



GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. held a three-day unreserved auction in Grande Prairie, AB last week selling 2,700+ equipment items and trucks for 400+ consignors, generating CA$51+ million (US$41+ million) in gross transaction value.

The November 22 - 24, 2021 online auction attracted 10,000+ bidders from 47 countries. Approximately 96% of the equipment was sold to Canadian buyers, including 49% sold to Albertans, while the remaining 4% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as India, Vietnam, and Ukraine.

"We had a great selection of late-model, low-hour assets in Grande Prairie, with something for everyone, including yellow iron, trucks, a nice aggregate package, forestry equipment, and even real estate," said Terry Moon, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We continued to see very aggressive bidding and robust pricing across almost every single asset category in this auction. If you have equipment and trucks to sell, I encourage you to contact us to consign today."

Mr. Moon continued, "We have online selling options with IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, Ritchie List, and an Edmonton site sale on December 9 – 11. In fact, there is a forestry retirement dispersal consignment on display in Grande Prairie right now that will be selling virtually in Edmonton. Check out the complete auction listings at rbauction.com/Edmonton."

Five Big Sellers from Grande Prairie:

2020 Peterbilt 367 tri-drive sleeper hydro vac truck – CA$460,000 (US$363,860)

2016 Tigercat 870C feller buncher – CA$380,000 (US$300,580)

2020 Volvo EC350EL hydraulic excavator – CA$380,000 (US$300,580)

2019 MDS M515 tracked trommel screening plant – CA$375,000 (US$296,625)

2020 Kenworth W990 sleeper truck tractor – CA$210,000 (US$166,110)

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB (NOVEMBER 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): CA$51+ million (US$41+ million)

Total Registered Bidders: 10,000+

Total Number of Lots: 2,750+

Total Number of Consignors: 400

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 70,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 1,600+ items selling in Lethbridge, AB on November 30 – December 1; 3,000+ items selling in Toronto, ON on December 6 – 8; and 1,300+ items selling in Saskatoon, SK on December 8 – 9.

The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet; a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E; and a brand new equipment listing service called Ritchie List, with more than 40,000+ items already listed.

