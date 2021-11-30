Duke Energy caps off monthlong effort to fight hunger with nearly $150,000 in 'surcee' grants to South Carolina community agencies - Company's focus on food insecurities and inequities gave $250,000 to nearly 50 feeding programs across state in November.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has closed out a monthlong initiative to support organizations that address food insecurities and inequities across South Carolina with nearly $150,000 in surprise microgrants to community organizations across the state.

The November focus provided a total of $250,000 to about 50 feeding programs leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

The microgrants were unannounced and not solicited by the receiving organizations. These "surcee" grants recognize the important gaps these typically smaller agencies fill in the neighborhoods they serve.

"If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a surcee is a small and unexpected gift," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "What better way to head into the holiday season than giving a little something to these folks who work so hard throughout the year to help their friends and neighbors from going hungry."

"Without the gracious contributions from organizations like Duke Energy, the Manna House would struggle to feed a handful of people that dearly need it," said Paul E. Jones Jr., Manna House executive director. "Duke Energy's donation allows us to reach hundreds of people, the homeless, disabled, and the elderly. Their leadership acknowledges the need for community support in all areas of a growing diverse community, and their support is greatly appreciated."

"Meals on Wheels is honored to be supported by Duke Energy with this generous gift," said Catriona Carlisle, executive director of Meals on Wheels Greenville. "These funds will provide more than 1,600 daily hot meals and personal visits to our homebound neighbors in need. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to allow our clients to live independently and with dignity in their homes."

A complete list of recipients and additional quotes can be found here.

Earlier in November, Duke Energy kicked off the monthlong effort by providing Food Share South Carolina $50,000 to enable 13 community-based organizations across the state to distribute more than 63,000 pounds of fresh produce through 4,200 family food boxes through November. One of those organizations – Mill Village Farms in Greenville – is leading the effort that provides a dozen varieties of top-quality fruits and vegetables that are sourced as locally and seasonally as possible.

The Duke Energy Foundation also provided Harvest Hope Food Bank $50,000 to fund mobile food pantries that serve our most rural areas in the Upstate and Pee Dee communities. The goal for those funds is to feed about 6,000 families in 11 counties. Harvest Hope is South Carolina's largest food bank, providing more than 22.6 million meals annually to neighbors in need across the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate.

Duke Energy employees and retirees also volunteered their time and efforts with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, stock food pantries, prepare and serve holiday meals as well as providing sweat equity to other feeding programs in their neighborhoods.

