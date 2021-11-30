DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand Eastpak, has partnered with fashion marketplace, Depop on the Re-Rebuilt to Resist collection that makes strides towards a sustainable future with a limited drop of fifty upcycled backpacks. Available exclusively on Eastpak's US Depop shop, this unique offering is a sustainably conscious solution to reducing waste while preserving style.

Eastpak and Depop Partner to Launch Re-Built to Resist Collection in the United States

Eastpak's designs are built with durable materials to endure an active lifestyle. In order to help extend the life of its designs, Eastpak launched a limited warranty policy for most styles up to 30 years that encourages customers to 'buy better and buy less'.

This exclusive Re-built to Resist collection is the sustainability driven result of the limited warranty policy. Each Padded Pak'r backpack from the collection consists of pre-loved bags from Eastpak's warranty center that are beyond repair, fusing two repurposed colorways or prints to create one-of-a-kind designs. Each piece features a main compartment, zip fastening front pocket, 13-inch laptop sleeve space, jacquard webbing and a detachable branded keychain. Additional elements include a padded back panel, padded shoulder straps and a wrapping bag, also made from leftover materials.

"We are thrilled to work with a like-minded partner like Depop - a leader in changing how we view and buy fashion - as Eastpak continues to work for a sustainable future," says Domitille Parent, VP of Global Brand Management at Eastpak. "The Rebuilt to Resist upcycled collection will showcase just how durable Eastpak product is."

The teamwork between these two entities spotlights the importance of upcycling goods and the beauty that is created from something used. Through Depop, Eastpak is able to connect with new customers by offering one-of-a-kind designs in limited quantities. Eastpak and Depop are working together to prove that a better future can be achieved through sustainable fashion.

The RE-BUILT TO RESIST collection backpacks retail for $50 and will be available at Eastpak's Depop Shop on November 30, 2021, while product lasts. High res images for download can be found HERE .

About Depop

Depop is the community-powered fashion marketplace to buy and sell unique fashion, with over 30 million registered users in more than 150 countries. Depop is a place for anyone to discover and celebrate their style on their own terms, and to feel good about their fashion choices by extending the lives of millions of garments. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney. Depop has approximately 400 employees dedicated to its mission of building the world's most diverse progressive home of fashion, that's kinder on the planet and kinder to people. In 2021, Depop became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Etsy - the global marketplace for unique and creative goods - and continues to operate as a standalone company. https://news.depop.com/

About Eastpak

Eastpak has been making bags that inspire people to move, since 1952. From a manufacturer of military-issue packs and duffels for the US army to a leading lifestyle brand for people who live, work and play in the city. Since 2000, Eastpak forms part of the VF portfolio of international brands. We ensure that the same commitment to quality that made Eastpak famous lives on in its range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Eastpak continues to evolve with its loyal fans, and it is still very much the brand that is "Built to Resist".

About VF Corporation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities, and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

