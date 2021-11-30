iQIYI, Inc. Announces Completion of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it has completed its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 46267XAB4) (the "Notes"). The repurchase right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, November 29, 2021. Based on information from Citibank, N.A. as the paying agent for the Notes, US$746,793,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. The aggregate cash purchase price of these Notes was US$746,793,000. The Company has accepted all of the surrendered Notes for repurchase and has forwarded cash in payment of the same to the paying agent for distribution to the applicable holders.

