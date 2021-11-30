Nathan Hazelwood joins Cologix as Chief Strategic Sourcing and Procurement Officer.

Data center industry alum brings 18+ years of experience in supply chain management, design and construction and procurement

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today that Nathan Hazelwood joined the company as Chief Strategic Sourcing and Procurement Officer on November 8, 2021.

"We are excited to welcome Nathan to our team at Cologix," said Dawn Smith, Cologix President and Chief Operating Officer. "Nathan's industry and leadership experience will enable us to strategically elevate and execute our key sourcing initiatives to support our hyperscale edge data center growth."

Over the past 18 years, Hazelwood has been an industry leader in supply chain by forging new ways of procuring that's led to a change in how manufacturers and end users benefit together.

"I am thrilled to join Cologix to lead supply chain, vendor management and all sourcing initiatives for the company," stated Hazelwood. "I have spent the last two decades in the data center industry, and I look forward to building off that experience to provide best-in-class solutions to meet the sourcing needs of Cologix's current and future customers."

Prior to joining Cologix, Hazelwood held leadership roles in the data center industry at CyrusOne and QTS. He was responsible for overseeing development projects, establishing corporate standards, building procurement departments, setting overall strategic sourcing strategies, creating robust supply chains and fostering strategic partnerships.

Hazelwood holds a BS in Construction Management from Purdue University.

