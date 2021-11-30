Owl Rock Announces Appointment of Victor Woolridge to Boards of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), today announced the appointment of Victor Woolridge to the boards of directors for its business development companies ("BDCs"): Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC), Owl Rock Capital Corporation II, Owl Rock Capital Corporation III, Owl Rock Technology Finance Corp., Owl Rock Core Income Corp., Owl Rock Technology Income Corp. and Owl Rock Technology Finance Corp. II.

Woolridge's appointment expands the Boards of five of the BDCs to seven directors and of two of the BDCs to eight directors, six of whom are independent in each case. He will be a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Audit Committees for all seven boards, as well as a member of the Compensation Committee for ORCC.

Co-Founder of Blue Owl Capital and CEO of the Owl Rock BDCs, Craig Packer said: "We are excited to welcome Victor to our Boards of Directors. His extensive experience will be a very valuable addition to our Boards. Throughout his career, Victor has established himself as a proven leader and trusted advisor and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership and insights as we continue executing on our strategy."

Woolridge most recently served as a managing director and head of U.S. capital markets for equity real estate funds at Barings Real Estate Advisers, LLC. He is a current member and former chairman of the University of Massachusetts ("UMass") Board of Trustees and serves as chairman of the UMass Building Authority. Woolridge holds a B.S. from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Owl Rock

Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), is a direct lending platform with approximately $34.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Owl Rock's platform provides multiple investment funds with management services, including public and private business development companies and other products. Owl Rock's platform includes teams of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from some of the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's platform embodies a relationship-oriented approach to investing seeking to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit www.owlrockbdcs.com .

