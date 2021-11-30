SPX FLOW's New Collaboration with SIG Lands First Big Win

Leading milk-, cheese-producer will work with the new Technology Center in Dubai, something unprecedented in the Middle East

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, will provide its Ultra High Temperature (UHT) technology process lines to one of the Middle East's leading dairy producers.

The sale comes just days after SPX FLOW and SIG announced something that's unprecedented in the Middle East: a new Technology Center in Dubai that will stretch the value chain all the way from research and development to processing and packaging. The Technology Center will accelerate how customers test a complete delivery solution, speeding up their time to market.

The customer, a producer of long-life milk, flavored milk and feta cheese, will install two UHT process lines, as well as SPX FLOW valves, pumps, a homogenizer, a mixer and components for plate heat exchangers.

"This is exactly what we envisioned would happen with the Technology Center," said Gerard Lang, SPX FLOW's vice president of Nutrition & Health Systems. "This new collaboration makes us a one-stop provider for a complete process solution, and companies in the Middle East have been waiting a long time for this."

SPX FLOW helped pioneer UHT development during the 1950s and 1960s. Today, the company offers a large choice of technology, ranging from low cost "express" systems to customized solutions that meet exact processing needs and specific product qualities.

UHT processes many products, such as dairy, grain, fruit, nuts and liquids, including yogurt, sauces, juices and baby food. At the Technology Center, SPX FLOW will test products, finding the right balance between optimal temperature and total processing time. This extends product shelf life while retaining the taste, texture and depth consumers expect.

One of SPX FLOW's most popular UHT technologies is InfusionPlus. It holds products at high temperatures for only a short time. The UHT reaches 157°C, and the holding time is less than 0.1 seconds.

For many competitors, the holding time often takes at least 1 second, which means the product cannot sustain temperatures as high as InfusionPlus. SPX FLOW has done trials with its own equipment, and even just an extra tenth of a second meant people could taste the caramelisation. It's called the Maillard reaction, and it changes the color of the milk while also making it taste boiled.

"Customers are quickly making reservations at the Technology Center to benchmark their recipes to see about taste and color," Lang said. "We expect in the next few months, the Technology Center will be fully booked."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

