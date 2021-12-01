Pega Introduces New AI-Powered Capability to Usher in the Next Generation of Omnichannel Marketing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys, a new AI-powered capability modernizing traditional customer journeys with intelligent decisioning and propensity modeling for optimal customer interactions. This capability transforms conventional marketing by considering the changing nature of human behavior. Instead of forcing customers down pre-determined paths, marketers can intelligently sense customers' unique context and needs at any given moment, adjust and change their outreach approach in real time, and proactively deliver personalized messages on their preferred channels.

As organizations face continued pressure to capture customers' very limited attention in an increasingly noisy and competitive environment, traditional approaches to journey orchestration are no longer working. Typically, brands rely on prescriptive journeys to push products to predefined segments of customers at predetermined points in time. But because humans are complex and do not always follow a linear path, this approach often results in poorly timed, overly sales-focused communications. At best, the customer ignores an irrelevant offer, and at worst they jump to a competitor.

Part of Pega Customer Decision Hub™, Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys takes a transformational approach, providing a unified solution that helps organizations to:

Rapidly activate journey data: Instead of business rules and predefined experiences, each customer's current journey and stage can now automatically be integrated into next-best-action decisioning models. By incorporating all available sources of customer data, organizations can increase predictive accuracy and relevance of every experience in real time, ultimately helping improve performance.

Orchestrate journeys with real-time propensity scoring: While traditional solutions require users to construct siloed, product-centric experiences that consider a limited number of interactions on a small subset of channels, Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys offers a single, propensity-driven solution that optimizes end-to-end customer experiences across use cases, channels, and lines of business. Based on real-time, data-driven scoring, businesses can understand exactly when they need to pivot between selling, serving, and retaining customers in real time as their needs change.

Analyze and optimize journey performance: Integrated journey visualization capabilities generate graphical representations of end-to-end customer experiences and update in real time as individuals interact with brands throughout their journeys. This helps marketers to identify optimal journey paths across channels and stages, preemptively remove roadblocks, and drive continuous performance improvement.

Part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation software suite, Pega Customer Decision Hub serves as an always-on 'brain' providing centralized AI across all customer touchpoints – inbound, outbound, and paid – to optimize every interaction and maximize customer value. Its predictive analytics and customer decision management enables organizations to surface unique insights and recommend the next best action in real time during every step of the customer lifecycle – from marketing to sales to customer service and retention.

"While the opportunity to attract customers' attention is more elusive than ever, most traditional marketing tools still can't meet customers exactly where they are on their journeys," said Dr. Rob Walker, vice president of decisioning and analytics, Pegasystems. "Instead of creating static experiences based on deterministic logic, organizations need to optimize and humanize the customer experience. Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys provides businesses a propensity-driven solution that adapts to customers' context in real time, bringing true value and relevance to customers and driving results in a way that's never been done before."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

