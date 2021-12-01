PuppySpot Reveals the Most Popular Puppy Names of 2021 <span class="legendSpanClass">Data Reveals Increased Influence Pop Culture, The British Royals and Popular Social Media Platform TikTok Has on Naming Decisions</span>

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PuppySpot, a USDA-licensed company whose mission is to make lives better by placing healthy puppies into happy homes, today announced the Most Popular Puppy Names of 2021. On the male side, Max and Charlie tied for the most popular name, while Bella topped the female list. The PuppySpot naming database, which includes more than 55,000 names, also uncovered the increasing influence that pop culture and social media has on the naming process for pet parents.

"There are so many options when it comes to naming your puppy, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect name," said Claire Komorowski, CEO, PuppySpot. "Our list of the most popular puppy names of 2021 is full of classic dog names, like Max and Charlie, but we're seeing more modern names pop up. We've also seen many names influenced by pop culture and entertainment start entering our database. It will be exciting to see how the top 10 list continues to evolve each year!"

Top Ten Male and Female Puppy Names

Male Puppy Names Max and Charlie (tied) Teddy Cooper Milo Tucker Rocky Duke Buddy Bentley Oliver Female Puppy Names Bella Daisy Lucy Luna Molly Sadie Maggie Chloe Bailey Stella

Beyond the top 10 names, PuppySpot also identified several naming trends, including:

Pop Culture and Entertainment

PuppySpot's name database revealed that pop culture and entertainment are two huge influences when it comes to naming a new furry family member. Specifically, the dating lives of celebrities and iconic TV show revivals seem to really captivate consumers and that translates to the pups they bring home. Examples include:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BARKer haven't been shy about their newfound romance and neither have people been about naming their pups after them.

Live from New York , Kim Kardashian and SNL star Pete Davidson have been spotted together and are two names that are also on the puppy names list.

Jennifer and Ben were both names that frequented the list and it just so happens that this year, Jennifer Lopez , otherwise known as Jenny from the Block, was caught by the paw-perazzi with old time love Ben Affleck .

Speaking of reunions, everyone's favorite Friends came back together this year for a television special and Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey all made the list!

With the ongoing trend of bringing back the past, Dexter not only made his TV return this year, but PuppySpot also saw an uptick in that haunting name.

DogTok

Whether learning new trendy dance moves or makeup hacks, there is no bigger social media platform than TikTok right now. And, pet owners are pulling inspiration from their favorite influencers in helping to name their puppy. Fans are naming their pups after TikTok stars like Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as Addison Rae and Bella Poarch. PuppySpot is also seeing an uptick in names like Boomer and Bunny following the TikTok stardom of the comical and talented pets @boomer_the_landcloud and @whataboutbunny on the social media platform.

Royals

Hear ye, hear ye! This past year there was no shortage of chatter about the Royal Family and all the noble news influenced puppy naming trends. There were puppies named Prince Harry, Megan, Archie and Lilibet, as well as Charles, William, Kate, George, Princess Charlotte (as well as just Charlotte) and Louis...and that's the tea!

