StockCharts Partners with Industry Leaders to Offer Exclusive Plug-Ins through StockCharts' Advanced Charting Platform (ACP) These unique plug-ins from renowned financial industry names, including Marc Chaikin and Larry Williams, bring investors an enhanced charting experience.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts , the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced the addition of multiple plug-ins for its StockChartsACP (ACP) tool, which provides an interactive, dynamic and flexible technical charting platform designed to transform the way users view the financial markets.

Over the last year, StockCharts has worked to bring its users even more charting power in ACP by collaborating with industry-leading technicians and market experts to expand its plug-in offerings. With ACP's unique plug-ins, users can instantly enhance their trading experience with additional specialized indicators, overlays, chart customizations, exclusive data and advanced technical capabilities.

"StockCharts highly values our users' feedback and we are always looking to make improvements to our platform that provide a more comprehensive and complete charting experience," said Grayson Roze, Vice President of Operations at StockCharts. "We are very excited about what our plug-ins have offered individual investors and will continue to develop our long-term strategic plan for other partnerships that further evolve the overall ACP experience."

StockChartsACP hosts over 450,000 active users and continues to grow steadily month-over-month. Since its release, there have been over 1 million charts saved, 85,000 saved lists and 18,000 plug-in installations by over 10,000 unique users. StockCharts currently offers its customers a collection of twelve exclusive plug-ins, including:

StockCharts Advanced Indicator Pack: As an exclusive bonus only for StockCharts Members, users can instantly enhance their ACP experience with seven additional technical indicators included in the free "Advanced Indicator Pack".

Larry Williams Stock Trading Starter Pack: The plug-in features ten unique stock trading tools developed by Larry Williams - the same indicators he uses in his own trading. Each indicator serves a specific and separate purpose; together, these tools can help users find winning trades and set entry/exit points.

"Power Gauge Stock Rating" by Chaikin Analytics: Designed by industry veteran Marc Chaikin , the Power Gauge quickly gives users a quantifiable picture of a stock's fundamentals that users can incorporate into their technical analysis.

"The Moxie Indicator" by Simpler Trading: The plug-in from Simpler Trading gives users access to four components of the Moxie Indicator TM developed by TG Watkins. This suite of energy/momentum indicator tools allow users to analyze stocks in multiple timeframes and identify big moves before they happen.

GoNoGo Charts: A set of uniquely visual chart enhancements designed to help investors eliminate analysis paralysis and remain focused on price movements, without losing sight of the complete technical picture.

Relative Volume Pack: A first-of-its-kind tool is only available for StockCharts Members, this plug-in enables users to dive deeper into their volume analysis and see money flow from new perspectives with three exclusive indicators for use in ACP: Relative Volume (RVOL), Relative Volume - Price Plot (RVOL-PP) and Relative Volume - Time Of Day (RVOL-TOD).

"I am thrilled to partner with StockCharts and bring more tools to their exclusive plug-in collection that helps users make more informed decisions about their investments," said Marc Chaikin, Founder of Chaikin Analytics. "The 'Power Gauge Stock Rating' plug-in provides users with essential information about a stock in one easy-to-use location, offering investors a deeper understanding of the health of their investments. The ability to combine our proven, fundamentally-driven Power Gauge Stock Rating with my favorite technical setups is a time-saver and a game-changer."

StockCharts will continue to enhance and expand the plug-in library with new partnerships and additional offerings. The upcoming lineup includes a new "OptionsPlay" plug-in from seasoned market strategist, Tony Zhang. The OptionsPlay feature within ACP will help streamline the options trading process for investors by presenting clear, actionable strategies for any given security. The feature is currently slated for release in early 2022.

As a part of this partnership, all plug-ins partners have associated shows on StockCharts TV, the only 24/7 video streaming channel devoted exclusively to financial charting and market analysis from the web's top technical experts. The shows include "Halftime" by Chakin Analytics, "Real Trading" with Larry Williams and "Moxie Indicator Minutes" with TG Watkins. StockCharts is dedicated to working with its partners to bring ongoing content to StockCharts TV to help users understand how the plug-ins can be applied to the current market through StockCharts TV's live shows and pre-recorded videos.

The StockChartsACP plug-ins are all available on StockCharts.com. Users can easily explore the full collection for free by visiting StockCharts.com/marketplace/acp/ from their desktop, laptop or tablet. More information about the ACP platform itself can be found at StockCharts.com/features/acp/.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

