Washington Football Team Names Trista Langdon Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience

LANDOVER, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today it has appointed Trista Langdon as the organization's Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience. As part of Washington's executive leadership team, Trista will be responsible for ensuring an excellent end-to-end stadium experience for guests, partners, and fans on gameday and year-round.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Football Team)

"Trista is an exceptional people leader whose strong operational knowledge coupled with decades of experience executing high-profile entertainment, sports events, and a 365-day venue, will enhance our stadium experience on all fronts," said Team President Jason Wright. "As we continue our expansion into live events, Trista will bring a fan-centric mindset to everything we do, ensuring a great experience for our fans, guests, and employees from the moment they enter the stadium until they leave."

Trista's hiring continues the Washington Football Team's evolution as a franchise of the future and builds upon the strong leadership team assembled over the last year in Washington. In her role, Trista will oversee all aspects of the stadium experience including guest services, security, facilities, food and beverage, stadium maintenance and renovations, merchandise, new products, and innovations in the gameday experience.

"I'm very excited to join the incredible team supporting this iconic brand at such a pivotal point in the team's history," said Trista. "Both the people and the opportunity to be part of the franchise's brand, business, and cultural transformation drew me to this opportunity and I can't wait to work alongside my new team and colleagues as we embark on a next chapter for the Washington Football Team and its fans."

Before joining the Washington Football Team, Trista spent nearly 20 years in a variety of leadership roles at the Charlotte Hornets. Most recently, as Vice President, Arena Events and Operations, Trista was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 19,000 seat multipurpose Sports & Entertainment Facility and onsite practice facility as well as the operations lead on all on Capital Improvement Projects, Building Renovations, and Urban Development Planning. Since 2020, Trista led all COVID recovery efforts and was the facility health and hygiene representative to the National Basketball Association. Trista was also part of the opening team for the arena and oversaw arena renovations and rebranding when the Charlotte Bobcats were renamed the Charlotte Hornets. Additionally, Trista has served as point of contact and event manager for a multitude of major live events including 15 NBA Seasons, 10 CIAA Men's and Women's Championships, four NCAA Men's Basketball Championships, the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, and entertainers including Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Elton John, Billy Idol, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Trista holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Nevada, Reno, where she was a member of the women's basketball team. She also holds a Master of Science in Park, Recreations and Sport Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University and a DE&I in the Workplace certificate from USF Muma College of Business.

-Washington Football Team Established 1932-

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Washington Football Team