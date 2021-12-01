The Welfare of Water Use in Sub-Saharan African Communities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hope of improving drinking water conditions in African communities, Waterdrop has made a 3-year commitment to support The Water Project's (TWP) western Kenya program. This partnership will provide aid to rural communities and schools suffering from a lack of access to clean water through new and rehabilitated wells, protected springs, and rainwater tanks. These water projects will be a life-changing resource for hundreds of students and families, leading to healthier lives.

Previously, Waterdrop launched the Water4Smile program which, through the purchase of our filters, helped construct clean water solutions at four schools in Western Kenya, included building brand new toilets and handwashing stations for these schools helping them live with improved water use conditions. The Water4Smile program was proud to help bring clean water to 2300 students during the program. Learn more about the Waterdrop Water4Smile program here.

Clean water changes everything

A world-renowned charity organization is the Water Project. The organization focuses on providing communities in sub-Saharan Africa with sustainable water projects, helping them out of the unnecessary suffering the shortage of clean water resources and standard hygiene facilities cause.

Waterdrop is one of the world's foremost water purification brands, and they engage in providing professional water purification solutions. Although Waterdrop adopts and constantly insists on the technology leading intelligent purification concepts, it also devotes itself to research and development. Furthermore, Waterdrop focuses on designing and manufacturing core systems and technologies, becoming a professional water purification brand that integrates R&D, production, and sales.

With the rapid development of the global economy and technology, the United Nations' primary focus is environmental issues. One of these environmental issues that are increasingly causing concerns for the public is safe and healthy water use. "We have had cases of diarrhea in our institution for years now and this we relate to the challenge of water in our institution. Our classrooms can go a week without being cleaned, especially during the drought season, due to the unavailability of the precious commodity," said Head Teacher Sir Mark Kijo.

Waterdrop is paying close attention to the current water crisis. This partnership is committed to helping African communities that are living with unsafe water conditions to attain more accessible, clean water resources. Waterdrop will not only continue funding TWP's projects, but it will also fully support the water use industry in Western Africa. See more about The Welfare of Water Use in Sub-Saharan African Communities.

