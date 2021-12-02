Defiance Launches the First ETF Focused on NFTs, $NFTZ

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "NFTs could be bigger than the internet," says Sylvia Jablonski, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs.

$NFTZ The First NFT Focused ETF

$NFTZ offers investors thematic exposure to the NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems, which include NFT marketplaces and issuers such as Coinbase and Playboy.

The NFT revolution will fundamentally change the economic model for artists, athletes, creators, and many more industries that we can't even conceive of today. "In October, all time NFT trading volume surpassed $15 Billion," says Jablonski.

About the Index: The BITA NFT and Blockchain Select Index aims to track the performance of a portfolio of publicly listed companies with relevant thematic exposure to the NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. The index is rules-based and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of Crypto and Blockchain Companies. As a result, the value of the Fund's shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

The mechanics of using blockchain technology to transact in digital or other types of assets, such as securities or derivatives, is relatively new and untested. There is no assurance that widespread adoption will occur. A lack of expansion in the usage of blockchain technology could adversely affect Crypto and Blockchain Companies. Transacting on a blockchain depends in part specifically on the use of cryptographic keys that are required to access a user's account (or "wallet"). The theft, loss, or destruction of these keys could adversely affect a user's ownership claims over an asset or a company's business or operations if it was dependent on the blockchain.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund's volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund's performance.

Investments in non-U.S. securities involve certain risks that may not be present with investments in U.S. securities. For example, investments in non-U.S. securities may be subject to risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. There may be less information publicly available about a non-U.S. issuer than a U.S. issuer.

The BITA Next Gen NFT Index is a rules-based index that consists of the common stock (or depositary receipts) of companies that are building a platform or developing technology to use, or have at least one use or test case for using, NFT (Non-Fungible Token), cryptocurrency trading platforms, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency banking or related services, or blockchain-related technology, as well as companies that have announced publicly that they intend to enter such space or have begun working on such products (collectively, "Crypto and Blockchain Companies"). The Index consists of companies listed on North American and European exchanges and aims to capture the potential upside generated by earnings related to the adoption of crypto- and blockchain-related technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency.

NFTZ is new with a limited operating history.

Go to defianceetfs.com/NFTZ to read more about NFT including current performance and holdings information. Fund holdings are subject to change and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any securities.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383 or at defianceetfs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Defiance ETFs