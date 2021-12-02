Machine Gun Kelly and Unlisted Brand Lab Debut Nail Polish Brand UN/DN LAQR

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized music, film and style disruptor, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) debuted the first launch from his new brand UN/DN LAQR, a genderless nail polish collection built on self-expression and creativity for all. UN/DN LAQR was conceptualized, developed, and launched in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab, an innovative brand incubator.

Machine Gun Kelly for UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his bold fashion choices and seen as a pioneer in the nail art trend. UN/DN LAQR was created as an extension of his creative wheelhouse to share a message of non-conformity and ultimate self expression, values he holds true, using color without commitment. On his decision to break into the nail category, Machine Gun Kelly says, "I don't like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression — I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different. When I do my nails, that's me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a color, it's an intention. Every color has a purpose."

The debut launch features an assortment of ten (10) colors and five (5) top coats. The unique collection helps you set an intention, make a statement, and enables you to create and recreate your look over and over again. Strong neutrals and soft pastels are mixed with pop hues and specialty top coats, including three paint splatter polishes, creating a hundred ways to express the unexpected. All shades boast 9-free, vegan and cruelty-free status. In addition to the individual shades, UN/DN LAQR is dropping eight (8) curated trio sets and three (3) polish kits giving the consumer ultimate creative control over their nails.

Single Shades ($18) :

Sets ($52) :

Kits ($86) :

Unlisted Brand Lab Founder and CEO, Candy Harris is excited to unveil the project, stating, "We started Unlisted Brand Lab to incubate the next generation of brands - breaking perceptions and disrupting category generalizations. It's been an honor to work with Machine Gun Kelly to transcend the nail polish category and foster a cultural shift that has been a long time coming. This is just the beginning, we are setting out to bring a new voice to beauty with a lifestyle brand that will spark a conversation well beyond the color drops."

UN/DN LAQR launches December 2nd on UNDNLAQR.com.

ABOUT UN/DN LAQR

Born from the creative mind of global superstar and musical artist, Machine Gun Kelly, UN/DN LAQR is a genderless nail polish brand that champions self-expression while breaking boundaries and redefining a new path forward. At its core, UN/DN LAQR embodies a mindset and value system centered around creativity and does not conform to any gender norms set by traditional beauty brands. Known as a fashion trendsetter and leader in the nail art space, creating a nail polish brand was a natural extension of Machine Gun Kelly's disruptive persona. The debut collection launches with ten (10) colorful shades that are 9-free, vegan and cruelty-free, five specialty top coats, eight curated trio sets and three polish kits for ultimate creative control. UN/DN LAQR knows attitudes (and colors) can change almost daily and embraces this message through nail polish, developing a beauty category built on self-expression without commitment. Launching December 2021, UN/DN LAQR is here to create what creates a conversation.

ABOUT MACHINE GUN KELLY

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) is a multi-hyphenate talent with an impressive career that started in Cleveland and has made him a globally known star in music and film. His 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts and produced a number of Platinum hits including "bloody valentine" which won a 2020 MTV VMA and "my ex's best friend" feat. blackbear won a 2021 MTV VMA peaked at #1 on the Alternative charts and in the Top 10 at Top 40. Other awards include his recent win at the 2021 American Music Awards for Favorite Rock Artist, multiple Billboard Awards, iHeart Radio Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards. Acting under his real name Colson Baker, he's appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies for Showtime, The Dirt, Bird Box and Project Power for Netflix and Hulu/Neon's Big Time Adolescence. Up next he will be seen starring opposite Kevin Bacon in One Wayand Sam Worthington in The Last Son. At 6'4', the musician/actor has walked in New York Fashion Week, and his distinct look and love for fashion landed him a campaign as the face of John Varvatos for Fall/Winter 2017-2018. Combining his musical talents with the campaign, he played the opening of Varvatos' first ever store in Dubai in November 2018. He also collaborated with Reebok on their Club C sneaker campaign and launched a 2019 branded capsule collection with highly coveted Los Angeles fashion label RtA Brand.

ABOUT UNLISTED BRAND LAB

Unlisted Brand Lab was founded by Candy Harris and Steve Astephen in 2019 as an innovative brand incubator. As brand-side leaders for over two decades each, Harris and Astephen have built the agency they'd always hoped existed when incubating their own brands - one that has a seat at the table from the very beginning: delivering early-stage investors, building strike teams around brand concepts, and combining data with emotive storytelling to create original ideas that have true cultural authenticity. Between brands in development and existing client programs, Unlisted is poised for incredible growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UN/DN LAQR