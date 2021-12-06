Burrell Communications Names Terrence Burrell Interim Chief Creative Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Communications Group, one of the world's leading multicultural marketing communications agencies, announced Terrence Burrell will take the helm as Interim Chief Creative Officer. In this role, Terrence will lead the agency's creative teams in developing strategic and impactful work that moves clients' business forward.

(PRNewsfoto/Burrell Communications)

A veteran advertising executive with nearly 25 years of experience, Terrence most recently served as Executive Creative Director at Burrell Communications servicing the Comcast account. Since joining the agency in 2002, he has developed award-winning and business-driving creative for major brands including Comcast/Xfinity, Toyota, McDonald's, The Ad Council, Allstate, Coca-Cola, P&G, and Walmart, among others. He has no familial relation with Tom Burrell, the agency's founder.

"Terrence is a passionate creative storyteller who has probably touched more of the agency's accounts than anyone else in the creative department during his nearly 20-year tenure at Burrell," said McGhee Osse, Co-CEO, Burrell Communications. "We are excited about the strategic thinking, problem solving and passion he'll bring to this role to build upon our agency's legacy as a leading multicultural agency."

Terrence has garnered several awards for his work including Hugo Excellence Awards for TV Commercials, American Advertising ADDY Awards, and the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) Award. His most recent win is a 2020 National Gold ADDY for the agency's work on Comcast.

"I am both honored and thrilled at the opportunity to help author the next chapter of the Burrell story," said Terrence. "I look forward to counseling our clients on creatively and authentically connecting with Black consumers in today's ever-changing and digital-first marketing environment."

Terrence replaces departing CCO Lewis Williams who is joining Weber Shandwick as EVP, head of Brand Impact. Williams has served as Burrell Communications CCO for nearly 16 years.

"It's bittersweet saying goodbye to a close colleague and friend. Lewis has made a significant impact on our client work. He will be missed, and we wish him the best of luck in his new role," said Fay Ferguson, Co-CEO, Burrell Communications. "Terrence is that rare leader, always willing to jump in, always prepared when needed, and always committed to seeing our clients and agency win. We're excited to watch Terrence move our creative team and agency forward."

Terrence Burrell is committed to helping Black creatives find their rightful place in the industry. He volunteers his time with Chicago's One Club for Creativity where he has served as a speaker and is the Co-Course Director and Tutor for One Club's ONE School Portfolio Program. He is also active in fundraising for Bradley University, his undergraduate alma mater.

About Burrell Communications Group

Founded in 1971, Burrell Communications Group was established to forge an authentic and respectful relationship with the African American consumer. Upon founder Tom Burrell's retirement in 2004, Fay Ferguson and McGhee Osse became Co-CEOs. Under their leadership the agency has continued to thrive, creating impactful campaigns for blue-chip clients such as Toyota, Comcast/Xfinity, McDonald's, P&G, Coca-Cola and Walmart, among others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burrell Communications