Digi-Key Hosts Strategic Procurement Fireside Chat Dec. 16

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a live fireside chat on strategic procurement on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. CST. This free virtual event is open to all professionals who are involved in procurement and purchasing in any business area or industry.

During the fireside chat, three Digi-Key experts with different perspectives on procurement will discuss the following topics:

The keys to a successful procurement strategy

Insights on real-world solutions on being strategic and successful in your approach to procurement and purchasing

Establishing and enhancing distributor relationships

Anticipating supply chain issues and securing stock

How digital transformation has changed manual procurement and purchasing processes

Digi-Key's experts who will be participating in the chat include Margaret Cunha, senior director, supply chain solutions; Michael Rankins, regional supply chain solutions director; and Nathan Pray, manager, digital technology office – B2B.

"Fueling the world's innovation starts with purchasing and procurement, and the digital transformation that has occurred in recent years has revolutionized many of the manual processes throughout the supply chain," said Margaret Cunha, senior director, supply chain solutions at Digi-Key. "As a global pioneer in sourcing and distribution, Digi-Key is proud to share our insights and best practices learned by working with more than 2,000 industry-leading suppliers."

To register for the webinar on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. CST, please visit here. An on-demand recording will be provided to attendees following the live event.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

