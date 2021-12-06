Holmusk Announces Closing of Strategic Investment from Healthcare and Life Science Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and digital health company building the world's largest Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health, today announced the closing of a strategic investment round. The round included new investors Novartis (dRx Capital), Northwell Holdings, the venture investment arm of Northwell Health, and another leading healthcare corporate venture group, as well as initial investors Optum Ventures, Health Catalyst Capital and Heritas Capital.

The new funding round enables Holmusk to expand its global operations, as well as deepen its investment in its proprietary technology and growth of its data asset to better harness and analyze behavioral health real-world data to accelerate drug development and data-driven medicine.

"Holmusk is redefining the Electronic Health Record from a simple repository of data to an advanced clinical decision support tool underpinning the next generation of evidence in behavioral health," said Michael Weintraub, Holmusk Board Chair. "This strategic round marks an exciting milestone for Holmusk as we continue to reinvent the ways in which we care for patients with behavioral health needs."

"Today's news demonstrates industry validation of our Real-World Evidence strategy in behavioral health with the addition of leading pharma and provider players," said Nawal Roy, Holmusk Founder & CEO. "We are extremely fortunate to bring on new partners in Novartis, Northwell and others who can support our mission through their deep understanding of the importance of evidence-based care."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to reinvent behavioral health and transform lives with Real-World Evidence and digital innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and New York, Holmusk generates evidence and builds digital solutions to advance behavioral health research, innovation, and care.

NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship product, synthesizes Real-World Data (RWD) with seamless analytic tools, enabling users to create actionable insights that drive behavioral health transformation. NeuroBlu is powered by an industry-leading and continually growing behavioral health clinical dataset, with over 20 years of data on over half a million patients and 20+ million encounters. Holmusk uses advanced proprietary analytics to enrich the data, with Natural Language Processing and predictive disease models designed specifically for behavioral health. Holmusk augments its data and analytic offerings with powerful digital solutions that enhance patient engagement, support disease self-management, and capture patient-reported outcomes to help guide clinical decisions and analytics. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

About Northwell Holdings

Northwell Holdings is the venture investment arm of Northwell Health, investing in companies that are strategically synergistic with its parent. The Holdings mandate provides for investment capital and health system expertise/access to emerging companies that support the overarching mission of advancing patient care. Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 830 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians.

Northwell Holdings focuses its efforts on building new technologies and progressing new ideas in both clinical and non-clinical areas in the health care sector. The team has deep experience with entrepreneurial ventures, from venture creation and investing in early-stage companies to providing strategic and advisory services to its portfolio companies.

View original content:

SOURCE Holmusk