Now Open: Lumberjack Alley in Loganville, GA

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently announced that they opened their newest axe-throwing site, Lumberjack Alley, in their Loganville, Georgia location. The brand-new Axe Throwing venue is their fourth location, housing 8 targets and offers a full menu of food and beverage selections for guests to enjoy. Lumberjack Alley opened to the public in Loganville on Friday, December 3, 2021.

"We are excited to bring Lumberjack Alley to Loganville. This addition offers a place for our guests to get away and play with friends and family in a unique new atmosphere." said Jack Canouse, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "The Loganville community has always supported us, and we want to provide them with the best entertainment experience possible."

The opening of the new segment adds an exciting attraction to the entertainment lineup. The Loganville location is one of 15 Stars and Strikes locations in the Southeast. Stars and Strikes is excited to continue to be an active part of the Loganville community.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions at select locations include bumper cars, two-story laser tag, arcade games, escape rooms and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1300 people throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com

