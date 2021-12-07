Abe.ai And POPi/O Announce Digital Customer Service Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abe.ai (an Envestnet solution), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant products for financial institutions and POPi/o ®, a leading provider of Digital Customer Engagement solutions, today announced a partnership that integrates Abe.ai's Virtual Financial Assistant (VFA), with POPi/o's POPwelcome solution. POPi/o joins Abe.ai's growing list of strategic partners to offer financial institutions best-in-class digital customer service solutions.

Through this partnership, POPi/o customers can now implement Abe.ai's pre-trained VFA on POPi/o's front-end, POPwelcome. Abe.ai's VFA is orchestrated with POPi/o touchpoints as consumers are guided through a digital experience. This seamless virtual assistant-to-live agent handoff can lead to greater customer satisfaction and operational efficiency and can help both financial institutions and their clients grow.

POPi/o provides banks and credit unions with the most comprehensive and collaborative digital engagement tools across any banking channel—including mobile, web and in-branch. Leveraging a tailored set of dynamic features and widely compatible integrations, the platform facilitates more efficient self-service transactions, as well as more collaborative, in-depth interactions like loan applications and account openings, enabling the broadest service capabilities of any digital banking platform. To learn more about the POPi/o Digital Customer Engagement platform or how financial institutions are using POPi/o to streamline the customer journey, maximize efficiencies, and deliver personalized, branch-like experiences through digital channels, please visit popio.com .

Powered by AI, machine learning and natural language processing, Abe.ai's finance-specific, contextually aware VFA is a managed solution and is programmed to ask and answer questions in familiar, conversational language in the channels consumers prefer - website, online banking or mobile app. This two-way interaction provides a more intuitive experience that lets consumers get fast answers and guidance about their finances. Abe.ai's VFA is available in four tiers offering a wide range of capabilities ranging from managing common, unauthenticated service requests to securely performing banking transactions and proactively suggesting opportunities for financial wellness based on personal financial habits. No matter where a financial institution is on its digital transformation, Abe.ai offers a VFA solution to suit its needs.

"While our Virtual Financial Assistant is always learning and increasing the number of questions and requests it can answer and process, there are always certain situations where transitioning to a live agent for further assistance ensures the best experience and meets consumer preferences," states Rob Guilfoyle, Vice President, AI Products for Envestnet/Co-Founder of Abe.ai. "This partnership allows customers of financial institutions to avoid the typical frustration of switching communications channels, reauthenticating and again providing details regarding their request, delivering the best experience possible."

"The ability for consumers to escalate to a human through our digital customer engagement platform is just what consumers are requesting," says Jed Taylor, CEO of POPi/o. Taylor continues, "Recent industry data and research suggest that dead-end customer journeys are a major factor for consumers to leave their current financial institution. A frictionless experience is what they are seeking. This strategic partnership with Abe.ai connects the dots digitally by providing options for consumers to choose their path of engagement. It's another great step forward in building a world class digital customer engagement platform for financial institutions."

POPi/o® is the leader in Digital Customer Engagement technology for the banking world. By providing an efficient digital pathway for everything from simple self-service interactions to detailed, collaborative banking services like loan applications and new account openings with human interaction. POPi/o's unique solution helps banks and credit unions offer an unparalleled digital experience to consumers. Their patented technology allows consumers to choose their preferred service channel that best meets their needs. By offering a digital pathway, consumers call solve immediate banking needs that improves the experience regardless of where the journey starts. For more information regarding POPi/o, visit popio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Abe.ai (an Envestnet solution), please visit our web site or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

