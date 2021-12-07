Edenred to Increase Micromobility Offerings Through New Partnership with Ridepanda Participants can now purchase Ridepanda's eco-friendly electric vehicles for safe and environmentally friendly commuting

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred, the leading employee benefits provider in the United States, is partnering with Ridepanda, an electric micromobility vehicle provider, to offer more commuting options to employees across the country.

This partnership is aligned with Edenred's participation as a Founding Partner of the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace. The marketplace is an online destination that allows small businesses to take immediate action to replace high carbon-emission activities with more sustainable solutions. Edenred's role is to provide sustainable transportation solutions to small businesses that want to make smarter commuting choices, save money, and positively impact the environment.

Companies who contract with Edenred can purchase regular-priced and discounted Ridepanda electric scooters, bikes, and mopeds for commuting and personal use. "We're excited to be partnering with Ridepanda in offering reliable, safe, sustainable, and affordable commuting options to our clients", says Ed Fleischmann, CEO of Edenred USA. "The more micromobility options we provide, the better as we continue to keep our customers happy by providing the best commuting solutions in the marketplace."

Ridepanda is known for its "one-stop-shop" for purchasing light electric vehicles, including e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-mopeds. The company helps people find the best electric rides for their needs while also offering payment plans and other important features such as roadside assistance, theft insurance, and maintenance. Ridepanda can also personalize recommendations for products it sells and provides customer support to riders who need help with their vehicle.

"The adoption and use of small electric vehicles—such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-mopeds—represent the future of commuting and transportation," said Chinmay Malaviya, CEO at Ridepanda, and Charlie Depman, CTO at Ridepanda. "We're thrilled to partner with Edenred to provide our digital choice platform to all the employees in their network the flexibility to select the best electric vehicle that matches their commuting needs, and also contribute to positive environmental change."

Want to learn more? Edenred and Ridepanda will be hosting a webinar on December 9th at 2pm EST to discuss their partnership. You'll learn why Edenred offers micromobility, why you should consider adding and using micromobility, and how the Edenred/Ridepanda partnership works.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

About Ridepanda

Founded in 2020 by Chinmay Malaviya and Charlie Depman, Ridepanda is the world's first online dealership for micromobility. Based in San Francisco, California, and New York City, our mission is to help create a world with happier, more efficient towns and cities that run on small, quiet, eco-friendly electric vehicles. Back in 2007, even before we knew each other, we were united by our environmental work on separate continents: Chinmay in India and Charlie in China. Our passion for helping fight pollution and climate change continues - it is the reason we started this company.

For more information: www.ridepanda.com

For more information: https://www.ridepanda.com/edenred/

