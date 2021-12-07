Human Ventures, The Network Driven Venture Fund, Brings On Esther Perel World-Renowned Relationship Therapist & New York Times Bestselling Author, as Advisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Ventures , a NYC-based early-stage venture fund and startup studio known for its cultivated approach for investing in consumer pre-seed through Series A technology companies in nascent categories, has announced that Esther Perel will be joining the firm as an official fund advisor. This will be the first time the renowned psychotherapist & podcast host will be stepping into the venture landscape as an advisor and reflects the firm's commitment to improving the human experience.

Human Ventures takes a unique approach to investing, focusing on technology-enabled and data-driven companies that are committed to taking humanity into account. For example, portfolio companies like Tia are using comprehensive in-person and virtual care to support women's physical, emotional and mental health, while companies like Spora Health use a data-driven telemedicine platform to provide an accessible healthcare system for people of color.

Founders who are building products and services that are improving life in areas such as health and wellness and worker-wellbeing will have the greatest opportunity for investment in a post-pandemic economy. Just as the economic recession in 2008 exposed cracks in our financial system, giving rise to the FinTech sector, the pandemic has exposed cracks in our society. Healthcare costs are at an all time high, while chronic disease, mental health concerns and burnout continue to skyrocket -- indicating that the market is failing to meet the core human needs of consumers. Human Ventures believes that the next 10 years of value creation will require experts like Esther Perel at the table while the next generation of companies are built to fill this market gap.

"What Esther Perel stands for and her message of improving one's relationships personal and professional is resonating with the world more than ever after what we've all experienced on a global scale. Founder's are no exception," says Heather Hartnett, Founding Partner and CEO at Human Ventures. "Esther is a beacon for founders who are changing the landscape of mental health and emphasizing the importance of human connection."

Perel has been recognized as one of the world's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships, and has devoted her entire professional life to helping people build thriving connections at home and at work. Through her books, podcasts, public speaking and consulting, Perel's innovative ideas and vast cross-cultural experience has shaped the thinking of diverse audiences across the globe. Her unique perspective and expertise further highlights how Human Ventures is continuing to add value to their unparalleled network for founders.

As a psychotherapist, Perel has helmed a therapy practice in New York City for more than 35 years with a focus on social, emotional, cross-cultural and relational intelligence. In parallel, she serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world. Fluent in nine languages, Perel's celebrated TED talks have garnered more than 30 million views and her best-selling books have been translated into 30 languages. Perel is also an executive producer and host of the award-winning podcasts Where Should We Begin? and How's Work?

"For a long time I've said that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. But it doesn't stop there. The truth is that our relational health is also intrinsic to our overall health – and you cannot have robust physical health, mental health or even a healthy relationship with work without taking relationships into account ," says Perel. "A lot of companies talk about humanity, connection and improving the lives of people, but you don't feel it. It's different with Human Ventures. There's authenticity to their mission. And I look forward to working with Human to reshape the conversations around our relational needs – and the companies that serve them."

This announcement is yet another step in Human's journey to create a new type of venture capital firm — one that resonates with a new generation of founders. Human believes that the future of VC hinges on relationships and human connection, rather than just capital. Part of how they achieve this is through their business creation platform and programs. One such program is Humans in the Wild, a 100-day cohort-based entrepreneur-in-residence program which brings together a curated group of founders for 100 days of thematic programming, co-piloting, and community support.

Human Ventures is New York City's network driven venture fund and startup studio investing in consumer pre-seed through Series A technology companies in nascent categories. Founded by CEO, Heather Hartnett, and serial entrepreneur, Joe Marchese.Human Ventures takes a unique approach to investing, focusing on technology-enabled and data-driven companies that are committed to taking humanity into account. To learn more, visit https://human.vc .

