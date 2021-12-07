Joe & The Juice Expands Presence in Chicago with Location in the Iconic Willis Tower, Opening on December 7 Marks Joe & The Juice's Fifth Retail Location in Chicago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe & The Juice, Danish-founded, now global, juice bar and coffee concept, today announced that it has opened a location in the iconic Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois. This is the Company's fifth location in the Chicago metropolitan area, its 62nd in the U.S. and its 311th globally.

Thomas Nørøxe, CEO of Joe & The Juice, said, "We are very proud of our success in the Chicago market and glad to be able to serve even more customers here every day. Opening in the center of the city's business district in one of the most iconic buildings in the world is an exciting step forward for our Company as we expand our presence across the U.S. and around the world." He continued, "Our aim is to redefine the casual hangout spot by building a global lifestyle brand founded upon a truly distinctive ambience and convenient experience, healthy and tasty made-to-order offerings, and a longstanding commitment to sustainability. We are very excited for the future of Joe & The Juice."

What you'll find at Joe & The Juice:

The high-quality, always fresh and made-to-order (not pre-packaged) plant-based food that Joe & the Juice is known for! Please see the menu here

In order to make the customer experience easier and more convenient, customers may order ahead to eat at Joe & The Juice or for delivery and pick up, all through the Joe app – where customers can earn loyalty points – because loyalty is royalty!

Friendly, enthusiastic juicers who bring the distinctive Joe experience to life through making delicious juice drinks and food, with a commitment to minimizing food waste, as part of Joe & The Juice's overall commitment to reducing the impact of its business on the environment.

The Willis Tower Joe & The Juice is located on Level 1 in Catalog at 233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL. The store is officially open and store hours are from [7 a.m. – 7 p.m., every day].

To find a full list of Joe & The Juice locations, visit here.

About Joe & The Juice

Joe & The Juice was founded as a juice bar and coffee concept in Copenhagen, Denmark by Kaspar Basse in 2002, and has grown into the first truly global healthy-eating lifestyle brand. Joe & The Juice operates more than 300 locations in 16 countries and offers the finest high-quality, natural, and local ingredients in its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches. Its modern, hip ambiance makes it convenient and enjoyable for customers who desire a fast, yet healthy lifestyle. Joe & The Juice strongly believes in leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience and utilizes its Joe Loyalty app to create personalized offerings. Joe & The Juice is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment, including limiting food waste and reducing overall environmental emissions.

