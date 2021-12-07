The thoughtfully curated 2021 December Live-Streaming Sale offered enthusiastic bidders a chance to own some of the finest and most sought-after wines and spirits that are seldomly available on today's market.

Madison Auction Toasts the Success of Their 2021 December Live-Streaming Auction The thoughtfully curated 2021 December Live-Streaming Sale offered enthusiastic bidders a chance to own some of the finest and most sought-after wines and spirits that are seldomly available on today's market.

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Auction 2021 December Live-Streaming Sale ended with a great success. 394 lots of fine wines and spirits were sold, realizing a total sale value near HK$ 22,000,000 against an estimated HK$ 14,000,000. The average sale price per lot is HK$ 56,000.

Madison 2021 December Live-Streaming Sale Hong Kong Venue

Madison Auction's fifth live-streaming sale of the year took place on 4th December from 11AM in Hong Kong. Bidders around the world participated this sale on Madison's website ( bid.madison-auction.com ) and newly developed APP. 2 simultaneous-casting events were held both in Shenzhen and Shanghai for the first time, connecting mainland sale rooms with Hong Kong sale room via live broadcast.

Presiding over the sale as our Chief Auctioneer is Ms. Xu Ying - China's first nationally registered auctioneer from the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region, with Sam Lin – CEO of Madison Auction, brought a wonderful auction dinner to the audiences.

Burgundy Remains Extremely Popular

Burgundy remains extremely popular with our audience, with bottles from Domaine Laflaive & Domaine d'Auvenay selling extremely high against the high estimates.

Lot 151 - 2004 Domaine d'Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru (3 Bottles)

Est. HK$ 300,000 - HK$ 550,000

Selling Price: HK$ 612,500

Lot 66 - 2006 Domaine Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru (1 Jeroboam)

Est. HK$ 13,000 - HK$ 20,000

Selling Price: HK$ 36,750

Bordeaux and Italy Had A Strong Performance

Bordeaux lots also had a strong performance, Lot 37 - 1994 Château Lafleur Pomerol hammered at 223%% of the high estimate. As well as the lots from Italy and United States, with Lot 112 2000 Luciano Sandrone Barolo, Cannubi Boschis, sold at 1.5 times of its estimate. The performance was extremely impressive, especially for Sassicaia and Harlan Estate. This speaks volumes about the two wine regions' increasing popularity among the collector around the world.

Lot 137 - 1983 Pétrus Pomerol (12 Bottles)

Est. HK$ 140,000 - HK$ 220,000

Selling Price : HK$ 245,000

Lot 37 - 1994 Château Lafleur Pomerol (6 Bottles)

Est. HK$ 16,000 - HK$ 22,000

Selling Price: HK$ 49,000

Lot 16 - 2017 Harlan Estate Proprietary Red (6 Bottles)

Est. HK$ 45,000 - HK$ 65,000

Selling Price: 73,500

In this auction, bidders also appreciated beautiful wines sold at competitive prices. On top of that, they also have unique insights on the factors such as the popularity and outstanding vintages which enhance the investment appreciation potential.

Lot 295 - 2005 Le Pin Pomerol (3 Magnums)

Est. HK$ 140,000 - HK$ 220,000

Selling Price: 183,750

We offer our heartfelt thanks to all of the bidders who supported our sale so enthusiastically, as well as our esteemed consignors who shared these beautiful selections from their highly curated collections. As a proudly Asian auction house, Madison has been committed to serving collectors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond since our establishment. Keeping fine wines as our core, allowing Madison to facilitate a timeless, luxury lifestyle for our clients.

With a focus on innovation, Madison Auction is driven to continue to develop and evolve our offerings to better suit the needs of our bidders and consignors. Log in onto our bidding platform ( bid.madison-auction.com ), or follow Madison Auction WeChat official account (Madison Auction) for more international fine wine auction information.

We continue to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales – contact us today for an estimation on your collection. Email: consignment@madison-auction.com Tel: +852 3188 6613

