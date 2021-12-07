Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Promotion of Ryan Stewart to Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC, a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the promotion of Ryan Stewart to Partner, reflecting the growing leadership team at Ridgewood Infrastructure. Mr. Stewart previously served as a Managing Director at Ridgewood Infrastructure.

"We are delighted to elevate Ryan's role within the firm," said Ross Posner, Managing Partner at Ridgewood Infrastructure. "Ryan continues to make significant contributions with regard to our investing activities and the development and mentoring of our broader team."

Prior to joining Ridgewood Infrastructure, Mr. Stewart was a Managing Director at Fortress Investment Group, where he led numerous investments across infrastructure industry verticals. Previously, Mr. Stewart was an investment professional in J.P. Morgan's infrastructure private equity fund, where he worked directly with Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner at Ridgewood Infrastructure.

"Ryan and I have known each other for almost fifteen years," said Albrecht. "His experience and ability to identify investment opportunities and drive operational value have complemented and enhanced our team's capabilities. I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration with Ryan as a Partner of our firm."

"Since joining Ridgewood, Ryan has been acutely focused on driving value for our investors," added Posner. "We are very pleased to recognize his accomplishments as we welcome Ryan into our partnership."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure invests in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market. It is investing its inaugural Fund, which was oversubscribed and closed at its $600 million hard cap. With a focus on the U.S. lower middle market, Ridgewood Infrastructure directly originates investments that provide essential services to customers, and it implements responsible and operationally focused initiatives to enhance value. Through this strategy, Ridgewood focuses on creating beneficial outcomes for stakeholders with investments that generate long-term, high-quality, non-correlated cash flows.

