Vitrolife´s CEO sells a portion of his shareholding

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife's CEO Thomas Axelsson has today sold 38,300 shares worth SEK 18.7 million. The remaining number of shares amounts to 13,000 shares.

"The Vitrolife share has developed very positively since I acquired the shares in 2012 and I therefore choose to realize part of the profit for private financial reasons," says Thomas Axelsson, CEO of Vitrolife AB. The transaction will be reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

Gothenburg, December 7, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

