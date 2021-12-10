PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM THROUGH A SUBSTANTIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH CENTURY 21 NEW MILLENNIUM

CENTURY 21 New Millennium, one of the largest CENTURY 21 affiliates in the world, is a leading, full service real estate brokerage with offices in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

This new partnership further enhances Peerage Realty Partners' North American organization of premium real estate services companies, and positions it for further growth and future partnership investments. At the same time, it empowers CENTURY 21 New Millennium to further expand its reach within and beyond its existing key markets. This is the first CENTURY 21 affiliate for Peerage Realty Partners.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peerage Realty Partners Inc. ("Peerage Realty") announces a substantial partnership with Century 21 New Millennium ("CENTURY 21 New Millennium"). CENTURY 21 New Millennium is a leading residential real estate brokerage in the stable, growing markets of Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. It also has a comprehensive portfolio of real estate services companies in such sectors as mortgage, title insurance, settlement services, insurance, relocation, home warranty, and home services.

The firm has 22 offices and 900 agents. In 2021, it is projected to transact US$3.5 billion (C$4.43 billion) in real estate and related services.

For Peerage Realty, the partnership with CENTURY 21 New Millennium is the first with CENTURY 21, one of the most-recognized brands in the global real estate market. It further reinforces Peerage Realty's North American growth strategy which is focused on creating a residential real estate services organization that provides a best-in-class, full-service experience to all clients including brokerage and all core services capabilities.

CENTURY 21 New Millennium will continue to be led by CEO Todd Hetherington and President Mary Lynn Stone, along with their existing leadership team, all of whom will continue as critical management partners in the business.

"Peerage Realty most definitely wanted to enter the Washington, DC market for all the obvious reasons; however, we are extremely glad CENTURY 21 New Millennium decided to partner with us because Peerage benefits from CENTURY 21 New Millennium's exceptional leadership team which is highly regarded across the industry. The scale and sophistication of their business reflects their commitment to their agents and clients, further differentiating their brand in a competitive market,"said Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty.

He added: "There is tremendous potential for growth in their market and we are confident that our strategic resources will help to execute on opportunities and amplify expansion potential for CENTURY 21 New Millennium."

Todd Hetherington said: "CENTURY21 New Millennium and Peerage Realty are fully aligned in terms of vision and values. They understand our ecosystem strategy. It starts with providing a premium service experience to our agents and our clients, building on that foundation, and accelerating our collective growth."

Mary Lynn Stone noted: "We are excited about all opportunities to grow our business and expand our market reach. By partnering with Peerage, we gain access to a powerful support network and the resources to fully optimize that potential. Plus, they're just good people."

ABOUT CENTURY 21 NEW MILLENNIUM

CENTURY 21 New Millennium is a long-established leader with 900 agents and 22 offices across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The firm was founded in 1998 when CEO Todd Hetherington and President Mary Lynn Stone merged their respective real estate brokerages. Both have deep experience in the residential real estate business.

In addition to its residential real estate sales business, CENTURY 21 New Millennium has a number of related real estate services companies encompassing: relocation, mortgage lending, settlement services, title insurance, insurance brokerage, home warranty, and a network of select businesses that offer a one-stop marketplace for home improvement contractors, inspectors, moving companies, and more.

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America.

Peerage Realty brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty affiliates, and renowned independent firms in both resale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to transact over US$30 billion (C$38 billion) in 2021 through its partner firms. It has over 4,000 best-in-class sales representatives and employees with 211 offices in Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies has over 4,000 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the United States with approximately US$8 billion (C$10 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration. Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

