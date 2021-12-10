T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2021

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion as of November 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in November 2021, and $4.2 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2021, to $22.6 billion. These client transfers include $0.7 billion, $2.9 billion, and $15.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
11/30/2021
10/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
554
$
572
$
546
$
498
Fixed income, including money market
88
87
88
79
Multi-asset(b)
227
233
227
217
869
892
861
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
433
447
428
397
Fixed income, including money market
85
86
93
89
Multi-asset(b)
241
246
230
190
759
779
751
676
Total assets under management
$
1,628
$
1,671
$
1,612
$
1,470
Target date retirement products
$
384
$
393
$
378
$
332
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
11/30/2021
10/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
720
$
743
$
711
$
661
Fixed income, including money market
149
149
150
133
869
892
861
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
621
640
608
546
Fixed income, including money market
138
139
143
130
759
779
751
676
Total assets under management
$
1,628
$
1,671
$
1,612
$
1,470
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
