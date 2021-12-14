The latest installment of the Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, Dec. 15, will address how Black women position themselves for success in the C-suite, the boardroom, and beyond

Black Enterprise to Present Town Hall Focused on the Valuable Leadership of Black Women in Corporate America The latest installment of the Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, Dec. 15, will address how Black women position themselves for success in the C-suite, the boardroom, and beyond

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the black enterprise Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series: "Black Women: Gaining A Seat At The Table" on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST. The virtual town hall series is produced in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council as Series sponsor, with Apple as Presenting sponsor for the Black Women Town Hall. Author, speaker, and former BLACK ENTERPRISE Chief Brand Officer Caroline V. Clarke serves as moderator of this installment in the series.

Panelists for the Black Women Town Hall session include Prudential Individual Life Insurance President Salene Hitchcock-Gear; Accenture in Austin Office Managing Director Tamara Fields; Apple Director of Technical Support, Americas Region Lajuan Garror; and Walmart Stores, Litigation, Veronica Gromada. Remarks will also be delivered by Nancy Armand, Head of Portfolio Management, Wealth & Personal Bank Cards, HSBC Bank, USA; Adelmise Roseme Warner, Senior Director, Global Employee Relations, Apple; and BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr.

The Black Women Town Hall session will discuss the tools, tips, and strategies Black women need to access the table of power. This panel of high-powered corporate leaders will share their career journeys and how they've positioned themselves to advance to the C-suite, sit on corporate boards, and become decision-makers in their respective jobs and industries. Town hall attendees will also gain critical takeaways on earning and leveraging respect, influence, and resources to make a tactical impact in their companies and businesses.

"Investing in the success of Black women in business, and in corporate America in particular, is yet another valuable opportunity for corporate America to back up pledges made over the past year to make tangible efforts to eliminate systemic racism and economic inequity," says Graves Jr. "There is no way to make a credible contribution to closing America's racial wealth gap without investing in the enrichment, advancement, and leadership of Black women business leaders and executives. Our latest Town Hall session will allow us to learn directly from such women about how best to do just that."

"Black Women: Gaining A Seat At The Table" is the latest of a series of virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, financial experts, and thought leaders. The roundtable discussions will examine a range of challenges confronting communities of color, with the goal of yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act. The sessions seek to advance the state of the Black community, help position Black professionals to gain more C-suite and board positions, increase capital and procurement opportunities for Black-owned businesses, and ensure corporate America's accountability to its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In addition to Apple as Host sponsor of the Black Women Town Hall and the series sponsor, The Executive Leadership Council, presenting sponsors include Accenture, Prudential, and Walmart.

For complimentary registration and a complete schedule of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series, go to townhall.blackenterprise.com.

About The Executive Leadership Council:

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

