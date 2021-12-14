PAN AM FLIGHT ACADEMY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO NEW FLIGHT TRAINING & INNOVATION FACILITY IN MIAMI

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy announced the expansion of their facilities to a new, and innovative facility located in the heart of Miami. Though Pan Am Academy will continue operations in its original location, adjacent to Miami's International Airport, they are expected to move the operations team and eight (8) simulators to the new 67,654 SQFT, one story, state of the art facility in the first quarter of 2022.

The new Pan Am facility is an expansion of our growing business and investment in aviation technology.

The 22 simulator bays in the new facility, coupled with Pan Am's existing bays will increase total simulator bay capacity to 36 full flight simulators. Pan Am currently operates 20 simulators between its three Miami locations.

Pan Am Flight academy has operated in Miami since 1980 and today is one of the leading providers of aviation training for national and international airlines and aviation professionals. "This is one of many of our major investments in the company", said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "The new facility translates into a high-quality service for our clients and operations team, an expansion of our growing business and an investment in cutting edge technology for all of our equipment and programs," Portanova added.

This year, 2021, has been a busy one for Pan Am Flight Academy. In March, it announced the upgrade of a second Boeing – 777, Level D, full motion flight simulator to embody the popular B777-200ER. Another announcement made mid-year was the acquisition of two additional B767-200 simulators, a B757-200 full flight simulator and an A757 flight training device.

"This new facility is sure to complement and support our clients' needs. We look forward to this new chapter in Pan Am´s history," Portanova concluded.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in commercial aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of the original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida and is still the base of operations.

