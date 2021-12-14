Pivotree Powers a Successful Peak Shopping Season for Lorex

Migrating Lorex's legacy commerce solution laid the foundation for expanded capabilities in

frictionless commerce

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that Lorex Technology, a leader in smart home security, had selected Pivotree to migrate its commerce solution to the Shopify Plus platform. The move helped Lorex achieve record breaking peak shopping season sales, and to benefit from a more nimble enterprise platform that provides the company with access to Shopify's extensive app community.

Delivering a trusted and seamless experience to customers is a top priority for online retailers. As the expert in e-commerce solutions, Pivotree helped Lorex simplify its business processes and drive more efficiencies. Proven successful through the peak shopping season, the shift away from legacy in-house ecommerce platform helped Lorex reduce its licensing and maintenance costs, and better position the company to realize its commerce goals.

Lorex selected Pivotree because of its previous track record of success with the company, deep knowledge of its business, and the company's experience in deploying and customizing Shopify Plus to suit specific business needs.

"We're excited to extend our relationship with Lorex, and to further help them realize the benefits offered by migrating from legacy commerce solutions," said James Urbati, General Manager Commerce, Pivotree. "Our deep understanding of today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, coupled with our expertise in the enterprise capabilities of Shopify Plus made Pivotree the right partner for this migration. This will help ensure Lorex achieves its business objectives as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"As we selected an implementation partner, we looked for a team with proven Shopify Plus expertise, but also one who understands our business and can help us maximize every e-commerce opportunity available to us," said Steve Hong, Vice President, eCommerce, Lorex. "We are excited to move forward with our e-commerce strategy and to have completed this important step that has proven extremely successful through the peak shopping season."

As part of its portfolio of enterprise-class eCommerce solutions, Pivotree's Shopify Plus implementations help brands take advantage of the platform's process and cost efficiencies. Learn more about Pivotree's Shopify Plus Commerce Solutions.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding the people, property, and potential found in homes and businesses. Founded in Canada, today we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to the design, development, and deployment of ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. Whether for private or commercial requirements, we provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 30 years. To learn more about our commitment, visit www.lorex.com

