ScholarRx and MeSAGE Release Collection of Open Access Bricks for The New Educator

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE, released its newest collection of Rx Bricks, devoted to "The New Educator." This set of free and open access digital learning modules covers the critical area of medical education.

MeSAGE: Medical Student Alliance for Global Education

In the world of medicine, every patient encounter can be seen as a teaching encounter. Medical students learn early on that they must be able to educate patients and their families about diagnoses, lab tests, and treatments. As they become physicians and/or scientists, the opportunities and desire to teach often increase. But teaching is a skill that must be developed.

The New Educator collection was created by an international team of young authors, who designed it for anyone with an interest in teaching and medical education. Topics in The New Educator collection include:

Learning Principles

Teaching Principles

Instructional Design

Assessment and Evaluation

Scholarship in Medical Education

Teaching and Learning in the Classroom

Teaching and Learning in the Clinical Environment

Teaching and Learning in the Virtual Environment

Interprofessional Education

Curriculum Development and Design

The Medical Education Curriculum

Quality Assurance in Medical Education

Student Involvement and Advocacy

MeSAGE is the largest student-driven curriculum alliance on the planet, composed of student organizations representing over 1 million medical students in over 130 countries. Partners include:

Dr. Tao Le, Founder and CEO of ScholarRx, said, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with leading student organizations to address educational needs at a global and societal level and help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

The first MeSAGE collection was released last year, covering the critical area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights. Upcoming collections include:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Digital Health

Social Accountability

Climate Change and Health

Health Policy and Advocacy

Leadership and Management Skills

All MeSAGE bricks are free and open access. Learn more: www.mesage.org

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

