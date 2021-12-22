Compass Health Brands Recalls Carex Adult Portable Bed Rails After Three Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Name of Product: Carex Brand Adult Portable Bed Rails

Hazard: When attached to an adult's bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy: Repair, Refund



Consumer Contact: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Compass Health Brands for a free repair kit for the Bed Support Rail or a refund for the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail.

Contact Compass Health Brands at (888) 571-2710 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.compasshealthbrands.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information or at: https://compasshealthbrands.com/product-recall

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Compass Health Brands, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, are announcing the voluntary recall of about 104,900 Carex brand Bed Support Rails (model P566) and Carex brand Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rails (model P569) sold between 2012 and 2021. Compass has received three reports of entrapment deaths associated with the Bed Support Rail (model P566), which occurred between April 2014 and June 2020, and involved an 85-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Ohio; an 84-year-old woman at her home in California; and an 88-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in Washington. In each incident, the bed rail was not securely attached to the bed and the user became entrapped between the product and their mattress. Compass Health Brands has not received any reports of entrapment incidents involving the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail (model P569).

The name "Carex" and the model number are printed on a label on the bottom of the rails. The Bed Support Rail has white metal rails with black foam grip and measures about 35 inches high and 20 inches wide. The Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail is comprised of a dark brown metal support rail with black foam grips and a dark brown metal bed rail. The support rail measures about 21 inches high and 17 inches wide and the bed rail measures about 20 inches high and 30 inches wide.

Compass Health Brands sold the recalled bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.carex.com, www.amazon.com, and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from November 2012 through December 2021 for between $22 and $80.

Compass also sold about 110 units in Canada.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Compass Health Brands for a free repair kit for the Bed Support Rail or a refund for the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail.

Contact Compass Health Brands at (888) 571-2710 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.compasshealthbrands.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information or at: https://compasshealthbrands.com/product-recall.

