DFDS extends its record order with another 25 electric trucks from Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks has received an order for an additional 25 heavy electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe's largest shipping and logistics company. The new vehicles are on top of the record order of 100 Volvo FM electric trucks that was made in October, adding up to a total of 125 electric trucks for DFDS.

"Once again, DFDS has confirmed its great trust in our partnership and technology with this order for an additional 25 Volvo FM Electric trucks. We are very proud and happy that it is so clearly becoming a competitive advantage for transporters to be able to offer electric, sustainable transports. This is very encouraging for Volvo Trucks, for our customers and for the climate," comments Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Delivery of the vehicles is planned to commence in Q4 2022. The new trucks will be used for transports in the DFDS logistics system in Europe.

"Green investments in the heavy transport industry are a prerequisite to reach the emissions reductions needed for DFDS, our customers, and society in general. Our partnership with Volvo Trucks allows DFDS to offer further low-emission transport solutions, already in high demand among customers. We hope such investments will increase the demand for green infrastructure solutions across Europe," says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division at DFDS.

With a Volvo FM Electric truck, it´s possible to drive up to 500 km during a workday, with a fast top-up charge, for example during the lunch break. The Volvo FM Electric has a gross combination weight of up to 44 tons and can be charged both overnight at the home-depot and via high power fast charging on route.

Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, as one of the very first truck brands to do so. The product range now includes six electric truck models – the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR, sold in North America.

Of the electric trucks (16 tonnes and heavier) registered in Europe so far this year, Volvo Trucks has a market share of just over 40%.

