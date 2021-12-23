Tekpon launches their Affiliate Program in partnership with PartnerStack

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogneve, Inc., a lead generation and premium SEO agency, launches its Affiliate Program for Tekpon in a fruitful partnership with PartnerStack, one of the best affiliate marketing platforms in the software industry.

In its path of becoming the leading software marketplace where people can buy smart the software subscription they need, Tekpon is launching an Affiliate Program meant to help others. The program can be easily integrated by anyone who can deliver good traffic tech source and share it with their audience. It's a great way for every business or person to generate leads through their work and be rewarded for this. A mutual agreement will help both Tekpon and others win in the end.

Tekpon's Affiliate Program has a reward system for each partner based on a 25% revenue share commission for each eligible conversion. The program was possible to implement with the help of a great platform, PartnerStack. As a result, there are no limits and no hidden fees.

The platform will generate a unique affiliate link for each partner to track referrals.

"Our partnership with PartnerStack it's about letting other individuals or companies help us generate more sales. We let others help us because we rise by lifting others," CEO of Cogneve, Alexandru Stan

The Affiliate Program will help Tekpon to continue growing and deliver the most relevant software marketplace where people will find everything they need for their business or themselves. Creating greater partnerships with people who believe in the benefits of software was a natural step in the process.

About Tekpon

Tekpon is a software marketplace born out of the genuine desire to help people change how they consume and purchase software products and services. Behind Tekpon is a team of enthusiastic tech lovers who, above all, want to help users boost their lives and businesses with the right software. Furthermore, its mission is to help people and businesses make the right software choice. Tekpon is the solution to all your software needs. If you don't believe it, visit https://tekpon.com/

Media Contacts

Ana Maria Stanciuc

maria@tekpon.com

Head of Content

