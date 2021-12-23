What's New in GrapeCity Documents v5

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the GrapeCity Documents v5 release. The latest version of GrapeCity Documents adds new features to all products in GrapeCity's document API suite. The GrapeCity Documents APIs are fully supported in .NET 6 applications and do not require extra steps to generate documents. The GrapeCity Documents API supports features that have no dependency on Adobe Acrobat, Microsoft Excel, or Microsoft Word.

The latest version of GrapeCity Documents includes new features and API additions to solve business problems.

The new SVG support in GrapeCity Documents for PDF (GcPdf) and GrapeCity Documents for Imaging (GcImaging) will give developers a lot of control over the image appearance in SVG format. Users will be able to create, load, inspect, and modify the internal structure of an SVG image. With the v5 release, .NET developers can obtain an image from a file, stream, or byte array and draw the SVG image to the GcPdfDocument, GcBitmap, or GcWicBitmap classes using the GcGraphics.DrawSvg method. Please read the release article to learn more about SVG support and see it in action.

New printing APIs in GrapeCity Documents for PDF Viewer (GcPdfViewer) will help programmatically print Excel and PDF documents directly to printers on the Windows platform. GcPdfViewer adds new UI enhancements to provide quick editing of PDFs by adding the editing options on the main toolbar. The GcPdfPrintDocumentPrintExt class adds a convenient extension method to GcPdfDocument.Print(). The classes are fully functional, with full source code available to add to applications. To learn more about GcPdfViewer's printing APIs, visit the website.

GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) introduces a new import data function to help developers efficiently import just data from an Excel file rather than loading the file into the entire object model. The ImportData() function allows users to simultaneously and quickly import data from several Excel files. Java and .NET developers can import all data or specify a range of data to import from a worksheet. Read the release blog to dive deeper into GcExcel's newest features.

"The latest version of GrapeCity Documents adds new features to all GcDocs products," said Product Manager Shilpa Sharma. "There are many new API additions that will help you solve business problems programmatically using the document APIs rich object model."

