Dibbs Technology to Call Dibbs on Creating a Marketplace Like no Other in the Construction Industry. LUKE FLEURY, AND CASE OLSZEWSKI, REVEAL HOW THEY ARE DISRUPTING THE INDUSTRY

NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dibbs cuts the friction out of bidding, buying, and selling products and services in the marketplace. We help people do things better, faster, and at a more affordable rate. With Dibbs, users can expect the following:

Your New Bidding Marketplace for Construction Services and Materials.

Increased productivity and profitability

Save money on your next project

More options, lower costs, higher quality

Dibbs has been working hard to release its new iOS and Android app to the market. The app will launch in early 2022, a major milestone for Dibbs, on its mission to cut the friction out of bidding, buying, and selling products and services in the marketplace. Dibbs consolidates legacy, manual, paper-heavy processes and automates them in our single, easy-to-use mobile app.

As a contractor himself, CEO and Founder Luke Fleury was tired of spending countless hours trying to find the best quote for his projects. This is what inspired him to create Dibbs.

"Dibbs is an app that will allow homeowners, contractors, suppliers, interior designers, and more to find the people and projects they want to work with," he says. "Our new app is another milestone in achieving our key goals of integrating technology into the bidding industry." He added.

"We ensure productivity-based competition by letting your job postings reach an entire network of homeowners, contractors, suppliers, and more," says Case Olszewski, COO, and Co-Founder at Dibbs. "Users can compete, win bids, and complete transactions using our built-in payment services."

Other listing apps require the customer to do the work. Searching and contacting the service provider often requires multiple searches if your project has more than one aspect. Other apps do not allow the same level of customization as Dibbs. We make it easier and quicker for you to choose who you want to work with. Compete, win bids, and complete transactions using our all-in-one iOS and Android application.

To learn more about the Dibbs App and its launch, visit our website dibbstechnology.com.

