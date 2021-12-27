LG Display Demonstrates Spatial Innovation Through Transparent OLEDs at CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will introduce its new Transparent OLED solutions at CES 2022.

LG Display’s Shopping Managing Showcase at CES 2022

The company aims to demonstrate the new and innovative consumer experiences and values its Transparent OLED solutions will bring to normal everyday spaces like commercial facilities, offices, homes, and transportation.

To modernize home life, LG Display is preparing to take the wraps off its latest concept, 'OLED Shelf,' which combines two Transparent OLED displays, one above the other, and seamlessly blends into any living room decoration while adding a touch of elegance as it is hanging off from the shelf on the wall. The innovative OLED Shelf is perfect for displaying TV shows or gallery paintings while running in its Always on Display Mode, further demonstrating Transparent OLED displays' ability to transform any home interior into a living space that exudes modernity.

LG Display is also set to unveil its 'Shopping Managing Showcase,' a Transparent OLED display fitted inside a wooden display stand, which will reinvent the offline shopping experience. Ideal for luxurious department stores, the Shopping Managing Showcase can display eye-catching visual content on the screen that harmonizes with the products on display behind to better grab the attention of shoppers and elevate the ambience of the place.

Another example of how LG Display is redefining the shopping experience is its 'Show Window,' which consists of four 55-inch Transparent OLED displays. The distinctive Show Window maximizes the advertising potential of window displays by delivering a more unique and informative shopping experience.

When it comes to the office, LG Display will be showcasing its 'Smart Window' which is specially designed for the office of the future. By applying this Transparent OLED technology to conference room windows, the advanced Smart Window can help professional teams maximize their productivity by transforming into an expansive screen for video conferencing, presentations, and entertainment without compromising the open view of a normal glass window. And since it saves up space by eliminating the need for large TVs or monitors, it adds a sense of openness to the workplace.

LG Display is the only company boasting proprietary technology of large Transparent OLED displays in the world. The company commercialized 55-inch Transparent OLED displays with 40 percent transparency in 2019, and since then the company's expansive and versatile Transparent OLED displays have been applied in various spaces outside the home such as shopping malls, museums, and subways.

Transparent OLED technology leverages the advantages of OLED's completely unique self-emitting nature in several ways. Considering that Transparent OLED displays flaunt a slim design, high transparency and light weight, they can be widely utilized for various industries.

According to a recent study by leading global consulting firm the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global transparent OLED display market is predicted to expand continuously at a compound annual growth rate of 116 percent over this decade, reaching a total value of around USD 2.7 billion by 2025 and USD 10 billion by 2030.

"With our industry-leading Transparent OLED technology, we will continue to introduce innovative high-end solutions that allow our customers to enjoy unprecedented experiences," said Lee Hyeon-woo, Senior Vice President and Head of Life Display Business Group at LG Display.

LG Display’s Show Window at CES 2022

