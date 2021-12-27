TruGreen Recaps Another Impactful Year of Bettering Communities Nationwide with Meaningful Partnerships Leading lawn care company continues to open doors for the next generation of scientific leaders with First Tee, PGA TOUR, and Tournament Players Clubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen , the largest provider of lawn services in the U.S., is proud to recap another impactful year serving their communities. As an organization, TruGreen has created and fostered a culture of giving back, and its meaningful partnerships demonstrate that commitment year after year. As an official partner of the PGA TOUR, Tournament Players Clubs (TPC), and Trustee of First Tee, TruGreen also continues to open doors for the next generation of scientific leaders.

As a Trustee of First Tee, TruGreen supported the expansion of the First Tee College Scholarship Program. This year, twelve high school graduates were selected to the First Tee College Scholarship Program based on academic performance, length and involvement in First Tee programs, financial need, and commitment to volunteerism.

Part of TruGreen's support is to increase access to science-based careers, like agronomy. Within the 2021 Class, there are three students aspiring to pursue plant science or other science-based careers. Throughout the Scholars' college careers, select TruGreen associates serve as mentors to students and contribute to professional development and educational sessions, helping to share industry knowledge and expertise as the students take their passions and education into real-world application. The program also provides the First Tee alumnus with scholarships of up to $5,000 per year for four years, and scholars will receive further assistance with internships and full-time employment placement post-graduation.

As the official partner of the PGA TOUR, TruGreen hosted an exclusive behind-the-scenes agronomy mentoring experience for two of this year's First Tee Scholars at the recent World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. These students had the opportunity to engage with the TPC Southwind Agronomy team — and a TruGreen agronomist — in a mentoring capacity to learn how the team prepares the course for a world-class competition, including course setup, management, manicuring the lawn, green speeds, fairway conditions, and management of the rough. In addition, the Scholars enjoyed the opportunity to assist the team with real-life preparations.

During the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TruGreen also hosted local participants from First Tee – Tennessee in Memphis. Local participants experienced an exclusive on-site experience, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the live television production compound and a sneak peek of the new fan activation area, The TruGreen Backyard.

"As a Trustee of First Tee, TruGreen is helping play a role in building the next generation of leaders, including those in scientific careers. We're honored to support the program and these well-deserving students with scholarships through First Tee, and to provide ongoing mentorship and career development through our associates," said John Cowles, President and CEO of TruGreen. "We were also thrilled to engage with this year's First Tee Scholars and local chapter participants during our on-site activations at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. These experiences bring to life the excitement and pride TruGreen has in our meaningful partnerships with First Tee, PGA TOUR, and Tournament Players Clubs. We look forward to seeing the impact the First Tee alumni and local participants will have on our communities."

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com, http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen , or the TruGreen app for more information.

About First Tee Foundation ("First Tee")

First Tee (www.firsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. Since its inception in 1997, First Tee has expanded to reach more than 3.6 million young people annually through its chapter network, in schools and at youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

