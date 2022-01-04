Barings Supports Comvest Partners' Investment in Renovation Brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment management firms, announced that it has provided senior secured financing and an equity co-investment to support private equity firm Comvest Partners' investment in Renovation Brands (the "Company"), a multi-brand e-Commerce platform for home improvement products. Founded in 2002, Renovation Brands is a pioneer in the online home improvement products sector, operating 11 distinct e-Commerce destinations in categories such as kitchen and bath, decorative finishes, and hearth and patio. The Company serves consumers and professionals, including builders, architects, designers, and property managers, for residential and commercial projects.

"Renovation Brands offers a wide variety of high quality home improvement products, in-house expert support, and a customized digital buying experience for both do-it-yourself consumers and professional clients. We are excited to be the financing partner of Renovation Brands in this new chapter of growth", said Scott Chappell, Managing Director of Barings. "We remain focused on investing in high quality businesses led by innovative management teams and backed by top-tier financial sponsors."

Tom Clark, Senior Partner at Comvest Partners, said, "Renovation Brands innovated the online home improvement buying experience in the categories it serves. We are thrilled to partner with the company's talented and visionary management team. Years ago they saw the great potential of a scalable family of category-leading home renovation brands sold directly to consumers and differentiated through product specialization, product expertise, and superior customer experience."

Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to Barings. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Renovation Brands in connection with the transaction. Baird served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor to Comvest.

About Barings

Barings is a $387+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the United States. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $7.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

