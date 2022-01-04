Intercontinental Exchange Inc. COO Mark Wassersug Joins Sepio's Advisory Board

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio , the leader in Zero Trust Hardware Access (ZTHA), announced today that Mark Wassersug, COO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE), has joined its advisory board. He brings over 20 years of IT and engineering experience.

"I am excited join the Sepio Advisory team and use my experience and skills to help Sepio establish themselves as a leader in hardware-focused cyber security sector" said Wassersug. "Sepio's platform helps secure hardware access and define policies for Layer 1 devices that could potentially bypass existing data network controls.

Mr. Wassersug has been with ICE for over 20 years and was named Chief Operating Officer in 2017. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations and supporting the company's global infrastructure, data centers, networks, and corporate IT systems. Prior to joining ICE in 2001, Wassersug worked as a strategic planning and technology consultant in Internet infrastructure and ecommerce for Exodus Communication. He received an undergraduate degree from Lehigh University and an MBA from Goizueta Business School-Emory University.

The Intercontinental Exchange is an American Fortune 500 company formed in 2000 that operates global exchanges, clearing houses and provides mortgage technology, data and listing services. The company owns exchanges for financial and commodity markets, and operates 12 regulated exchanges and marketplaces.

"The Sepio team is thrilled to have Wassersug join our advisory board and assist us in tackling the significant challenge of rogue hardware devices," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO and co-founder of Sepio. "With cyberattacks on the rise, businesses must be aware of all potential threats. Sepio ensures the 'good health' of hardware devices that are connected to mission-critical networks."

About Sepio Systems

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepio.systems.

