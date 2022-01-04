Real Estate Lawyer Lauren Smyth Named Shareholder at Dallas-based McGuire, Craddock & Strother

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business law firm McGuire, Craddock & Strother is proud to announce the promotion of real estate associate Lauren Smyth to firm shareholder.

Ms. Smyth is a skilled lawyer with extensive experience in commercial real estate law. She is a trusted adviser to parties at all stages of the real estate life cycle, including acquisition, development, lease negotiations and disposition of large-scale commercial real estate, including mixed-use, retail and office properties.

"Our clients know they can rely on Lauren for valuable expertise and guidance that can make the difference in any project's success,'' said firm Shareholder and Managing Director Mark Chevallier. "Her knowledge and talents add great depth to this firm and our clients."

McGuire, Craddock & Strother has a robust commercial real estate practice encompassing all major facets of the business and representing clients across the United States.

Ms. Smyth joined the firm in 2016 after nearly three years of practicing law at another firm. In 2021, she was recognized on D Magazine's list of Best Lawyers Under 40. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and earned her bachelor's degree from SMU as well. Before law school, she worked for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Ms. Smyth is active in legal and professional organizations, including the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and the Dallas Bar Association's Real Property Law Section and Probate and Trusts & Estates Section.

