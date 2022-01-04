TOPO CHICO® HARD SELTZER KICKS OFF 2022 WITH NEW TOPO CHICO RANCH WATER HARD SELTZER AND NATIONAL BRAND EXPANSION Molson Coors releases new hard seltzer flavor inspired by legendary Texas cocktail and brings Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's variety pack to all 50 states

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is kicking off the new year with a bang by launching its highly anticipated Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer in select regional markets and releasing its variety pack nationwide.

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

Inspired by the taste of the popular cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer features real lime juice and a refreshing, crisp taste. Available starting today, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer can be found in stores across Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

"There's no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water. Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, it's only natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the classic Texas drink like only we can," said Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Between launching Ranch Water Hard Seltzer regionally and nationally distributing our variety pack, we're hitting the ground running in the new year with a new flavor proposition and new markets across the country for drinkers to enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer."

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer comes in a single-flavor, 12-pack of 12 oz slim cans, with each can containing 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories. The launch of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is supported with a combination of online video, paid social, and influencer marketing.

"Introducing a Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer that is inspired by the taste of the Ranch Water cocktail is a logical next step for the Molson Coors Hard Seltzer brand," said Dan White, chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Molson Coors has been able to build Topo Chico Hard Seltzer into a successful brand in the United States in less than a year. We are excited to see continued innovation in this dynamic category from the Molson Coors team throughout 2022 and can't wait for people to try Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer."

The release of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer coincides with the nationwide expansion of the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer existing variety pack, which includes four, unique flavors including Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime, and Tropical Mango. Using the product locator , drinkers can find where Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is available near them.

As part of its national expansion, Molson Coors is running a robust 360-degree marketing campaign to support Topo Chico Hard Seltzer that combines national television and online video, podcasts, paid and organic social media, and social influencer marketing. Molson Coors is tripling its investment in Topo Chico Hard Seltzer compared to the initial regional launch last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company produces, distributes and markets Topo Chico Hard Seltzer as part of an agreement with The Coca Cola Company. For more information about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, including innovation news and product locator, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors