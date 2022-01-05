Cybersecurity GovCon Leader OneZero Solutions Selects Unanet for ERP

DULLES, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that OneZero Solutions, a cybersecurity powerhouse, has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to help it better integrate its project management system, and support the in-depth, detailed reporting required by government agencies.

OneZero started in Cybersecurity Operations, but has grown its array of offerings to include Enterprise IT Managed Services, Full-Stack Development, and Data Analytics in its three short years in existence. This growth exposed the need for a more comprehensive ERP system, especially for payroll, accounting and financial management of labor and projects.

"Our government contracts need more in-depth reporting, coding, and details than our payroll software can provide," said Veronica Williams, OneZero's director of corporate operations. "We need the ability to run reports that meet our federal agency customers' requirements, and to have a system that will continue to grow and scale with us."

Once implemented, Unanet will give OneZero a variety of benefits it needs to succeed in the growing cybersecurity and GovCon industries. Those include:

Simplicity in making salary and pay adjustments

Specialized reporting and views of different billing rates by project and staffer

Improved integration and ease-of-use for accounting partners

Elimination of cumbersome and unreliable spreadsheets across the business.

Many emerging companies like OneZero select Unanet GovCon ERP because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet ERP for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About OneZero Solutions

OneZero Solutions is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that is problem-solving and solutions-oriented. OneZero was founded in 2017 when our founder, Al Sowers, was medically retired from the United States Coast Guard (USCG). While Al could no longer serve on Active Duty, he wanted to continue serving and protecting his country. Al also wanted to promote the professional advancement of military veterans - especially disabled veterans like himself.

OneZero specialize in cybersecurity operations, information assurance, computer network operations, solutions engineering, and project management in support of federal, state, and local government organizations. Employing professional, knowledgeable, and experienced personnel, OneZero strives to provide superior service and unparalleled results to our customers.

Our industry-leading security experts have designed and implemented some of the largest secure networks in the world, and have implemented and managed numerous large-scale, enterprise-wide infrastructures focused on strategic compliance factors across multiple government and private sector organizations. With our people first approach and methodology, we create customer-centric environments leveraging technologies to increase productivity throughout the workforce.

For more information about OneZero Solutions, visit www.onezerollc.com.

