Gehan Homes Enters Nashville Market

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gehan Homes, the ninth-largest private homebuilder in the US, today announced plans to commence homebuilding operations in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville ranks as one of the nation's top-performing large metros for job and population growth.

Gehan Homes, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry America, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful new homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. Gehan Homes is the 10th largest private homebuilder in the US. (PRNewsfoto/Gehan Homes)

The new division will focus on homebuilding production across the Middle Tennessee region. With an existing footprint in Texas, Arizona and Colorado, the expansion marks the fourth state and seventh submarket in which the builder operates. The new division will be overseen by Brandon Rickman, a West Tennessee native with over 18 years' experience in the homebuilding industry.

"Nashville is one of the top housing markets in the country with strong fundamentals for sustainable growth," said John Winniford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gehan Homes. "We have been evaluating the market for the last couple of years; the move is consistent with our plan to expand into markets that fit the profile of our existing footprint. We welcome Brandon to our team and look forward to supporting him and his efforts as we grow the division."

"I am energized and excited to be a part of this expansion. Gehan Homes' outstanding reputation for quality craftsmanship, thoughtfully designed homes and award-winning customer service will make a significant contribution to the Nashville market," said Brandon Rickman, Division President of Gehan Homes, Nashville. "We are building a strong land position and will be leveraging Gehan's efficiencies and resources to strategically grow our newest division in the Music City."

The homebuilder has begun actively pursuing acquisition of residential land and lots in highly desirable locations across the region. Gehan Homes boasts more than 120 new home communities across Texas, Arizona, and Colorado operating under the Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes and Wonderland Homes brands. Recent recognition and awards include ranking as the 9th largest private homebuilder in the US by Builder Magazine in 2021, 2020 Builder of the Year by The Texas Association of Builders and 2020 Best Product and Best Service Awards from Houzz.

About Gehan Homes

Gehan Homes, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry America, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful new homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. The builder is known for its award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship and competitive pricing. Gehan Homes is the 9th largest private homebuilder and the 25th largest homebuilder in the US and has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio (TX), as well as Phoenix (AZ), Denver (CO) and Nashville (TN).

