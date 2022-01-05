Housatonic Partners Invests in Mobile Vascular Physicians

SAN FRANCISCO and BETHPAGE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housatonic Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in market-leading services companies, announced a strategic growth investment in Mobile Vascular Physicians ("MVP"), a New York-based concierge medical practice that utilizes a specialized, mobile approach to provide vascular and interventional radiology services to residents of long-term care ("LTC") facilities. MVP's medical treatments focus on lower extremity venous and arterial disease.

Founded in 2018, MVP provides onsite consultations, ultrasounds, and other preventive vascular services within LTC facilities, maximizing patient convenience and clinical outcomes. MVP also conducts outpatient surgical procedures within its network of vascular care centers which are fully staffed by MVP's clinical staff and licensed, board-certified vascular physicians. In addition to providing superficial and complex intervention, MVP establishes proper treatment plans to prevent and holistically manage vascular and arterial disease within LTC populations. Since inception, MVP's mission has remained to steadfastly provide the highest standard of vascular care, while effectively communicating with its long-term care partners, clinicians, and patients' families, which results in superior clinical outcomes.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Housatonic and look forward to working with their team and our long-term care partners as we continue to provide comprehensive, caring, responsive and best-in-class care to our patients," said Mark Feuer, MVP's CEO. Mark will continue to serve as CEO of the Company. Dr. Abe Knoll MD, and Dr. Eliezer Halpert MD will continue in their respective roles as Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director.

Housatonic Partners Managing Director Barry Reynolds, who has joined MVP's Board of Directors, added, "We are excited by MVP's ability to improve vascular health outcomes for LTC facility residents both at a lower cost and within a more convenient setting. We look forward to our partnership with MVP as the company continues its growth trajectory."

About Mobile Vascular Physicians

Based in Bethpage, NY, Mobile Vascular Physicians ("MVP") is a concierge vascular and interventional service (commonly called 'Special Procedures'), with a concentration in lower extremity venous and arterial disease. MVP provides the clinical consultation, diagnostic work up, and minimally invasive venous treatments to its patients. The company's aim is to ensure that patients receive the highest standards in vascular care, with the greatest convenience and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.mvpmedgroup.com.

About Housatonic Partners

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm founded in 1994, with more than $1.3 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in growing, profitable businesses with highly recurring revenue. Housatonic Partners has backed exceptional management teams in more than 100 small to mid-sized companies over the last 28 years. For more information, please visit www.housatonicpartners.com.

