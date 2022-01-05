Neuvivo Expands Management Team Adding Gregg Fergus, Former President of Ion Torrent, as Head of Strategy and Business Development and to the Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvivo today announced the expansion of its management team and Board, adding Gregg Fergus as Head of Strategy and Business Development and a new member of its Board of Directors. Gregg is the former President and COO of Ion Torrent, a market-leading company that pioneered an efficient and cost-effective approach to DNA sequencing and sold to Life Technologies.

Gregg's previous executive roles include Chief Commercial Officer of Cellular Dynamics International and Senior Vice President of Sales and Global Operations at Affymetrix, Inc. He was an Executive in Residence at RW Baird/Baird Venture Partners.

"We are delighted to have Gregg join Neuvivo at this stage as we accelerate both our drug development and capital-raising activities," said Ari Azhir, PhD, Neuvivo founder and CEO. "Gregg brings strong commercial, operational skills and an impressive record of value creation as well as a clear passion to help improve the treatment options for ALS patients."

From 2014-2020, Gregg was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of 4Catalyzer, a Guilford, Connecticut-based startup accelerator dedicated to democratizing healthcare and maximizing societal impact. Gregg co-founded, managed and sat on the boards of the 4Catalyzer companies and raised more than $800M in capital. Butterfly Network, QSi and Hyperfine all seeded by 4Catalyzer, went public in 2021.

"I am truly excited to be joining the distinguished team at Neuvivo and passionate about bringing life changing treatments to ALS patients and families," said Gregg Fergus. "Neuvivo has recorded significant achievements with respect to understanding ALS and developing a novel drug candidate – the time is right now to move NP001 toward commercialization."

Gregg is an alumnus of UW-Madison with a degree in Bacteriology and has remained involved in the university as a strategic advisor for Healthy Minds Institute and Wisconsin Institutes of Discovery. Gregg is a member of the Board of AIQ, Verda Bio and LÜM.

About Neuvivo: Neuvivo is a private, late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and delivering advanced treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formed by successful industry leaders and scientists, committed to improving the prognosis for patients diagnosed with ALS and a range of diseases for which few current treatment options exist. For more information please visit: www.Neuvivo.com.

Neuvivo Contact:

Jennifer Larson

415 409 2729

Jennifer@neuvivo.com

