Sameday Health Hiring 1,000 Nurses To Support Country-Wide Clinic Expansion & Launch of House Calls Service

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health, a leading COVID testing organization and premium healthcare provider, is expanding its medical operations and hiring for nurses to support growth of their clinics and House Calls service. As healthcare evolves, Sameday Health is dedicated to redefining what it means to be a modern healthcare professional in today's world by providing autonomy, flexible hours, continued education opportunities, and a wealth of benefits. Today, Sameday Health has over 1,000 open nurse roles available across the country.

With the continual addition of new healthcare services such as House Calls, IV drip therapy, supplemental wellness shots, and STD testing, Sameday Health is looking for experienced registered nurses to support growth and provide a world class health care experience for patients. Sameday Health is currently hiring for 1,000 nurses in cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, and more for both their clinics and House Calls service.

Sameday nurses will enjoy making a positive difference in people's lives and will be passionate about Sameday's mission to provide next level, personalized health care for everyone. Sameday Health provides their nurses with generous benefits, competitive pay, and flexible work hours, and encourages their medical staff to practice at the highest scope of practice to encourage autonomy and increase work-related satisfaction.

Since its inception in September 2020, Sameday Health has become a leading COVID testing provider in the United States, with clinic locations and services offered in most major US cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, NYC, Miami, Washington DC, Denver, Atlanta and more. Sameday Health has experienced rapid growth of 200% and has employed thousands of employees across various departments since its humble beginnings at their first location in Venice, CA.

About Sameday Health:

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are, including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the Covid 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases that is at home and same day.

