All Century Communities and Century Complete Homes Now Available for Purchase Online! Marking Industry Milestone, Century Communities Expands Industry-First "Buy Online" Experience to Include All Homes

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that it has expanded its industry-first online homebuying experience to include all homes throughout its national footprint which encompasses operations in 17 states and over 40 markets. The organization's online "Buy Now" experience was initially pioneered more than three years ago through its Century Complete brand, offering streamlined new homes More Home, Less Money™. Homebuyers may also now purchase homes within the Company's Century Communities brand with the same online ease and convenience. Century Communities' online homebuying expansion comes as the Company celebrates another major milestone: its 20-year anniversary.

"Delivering A Home For Every Dream™ means removing as many barriers to homeownership as possible," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Having already set the standard for online homebuying with Century Complete, we're excited to make this tried-and-true model available to all Century Communities homebuyers."

The Company recognizes that today's buyers want the convenience of shopping from anywhere and at any time—whether on-site at a Sales Center or model home, during the evening from the comfort of their couch, from their desk at the office, or even while traveling. Century's fully online sales model is further enhanced by a full suite of virtual and digital homebuying tools, including online prequalification, electronic earnest money deposit, virtual tours, digital contract signing and more.

"We're proud to remain at the forefront of online homebuying, empowering buyers by putting them in complete control of where and when they purchase their dream home," said Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. "In addition, we'll continue to complement this virtual experience with in person sales teams available to walk-in buyers through the process, schedule and conduct home tours, offer guidance on home financing and more."

ONLINE HOMEBUYING IN A FEW EASY STEPS:

Shop homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

And that's it! You've officially bought a new home—completely online.

NEXT STEPS:

Our sales team will reach out to help you:

Ensure you've prequalified for a home loan

Finalize your contract

Submit the rest of your earnest money deposit via a convenient online payment

EVEN MORE VIRTUAL HOMEBUYING TOOLS:

We're also excited to offer the following tools to help make homebuying even easier!

Online scheduling for tours of standing inventory

Virtual plan tours

Virtual appointments through call or chat

Video walkthroughs of homes and communities

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

